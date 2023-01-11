Des McGregor (second from left) with Sue Peat (left), Allannah Peat, Ashley Peat and Shirley McGregor at the 100th anniversary of Te Puke Hotel in 2008. Photo / Mark McKeown

OBITUARY

Des McGregor, who died on November 28, will be remembered as a business leader, entrepreneur and a loving, family-oriented person.

He was born in Matamata where his father and mother were share milking.

He started school at Te Pahu and lived with his grandparents.

He briefly attended Te Puke High School before moving to Tauranga to attend Tauranga High School.

His early work life included the mail run in Te Pahu and then working for seed and grain merchants GE Clark & Sons in Hamilton before being promoted to store manager in Tauranga.

Des, his wife Shirley and their family moved to Te Puke in 1960, having purchased a food shop with a wine licence.

In those days, business was operated on a charge basis, unlike today’s cash and carry.

Wine was pumped out of kegs and consisted of sherry and ports that were all New Zealand produced.

Delivery of groceries in the 1960s was made on a pushbike around town.

The grocery store was moved to the corner of Jellicoe and Oxford Sts and changed to a cash-and-carry supermarket where bulk goods were repackaged into household consumer options.

Des and Shirley then sold the supermarket and went on to become a salesperson for Carter Holt and Lion Breweries.

Des had great vision and purchased Peter Barrauds petrol station on the corner of Jellicoe and Jocelyn Sts, converting it into a wine and gifts shop.

The big building gave plenty of space for sales and storage.

Des with his wife Shirley in the Te Puke Hotel. Photo / Mark McKeown





The wine industry was going through times of great development with table wines and many other consumable options, so it was a good time for Des and Shirley to focus on this new opportunity. It also enabled the setting up of a function room for Shirley to promote New Zealand wines with a wine club to develop wine appreciation and then moving into gift baskets.

In 2011, Des and Shirley together with their youngest daughter Sue Peat and her husband Ash, took over the Super Liquor franchise.

When Des and Shirley were at retirement age, he decided to put in an offer to purchase the Te Puke Hotel and was successful.

They were joined in this venture by Sue and Ash. The hotel had a great history, but it was also a challenging operation initially as the new owners worked with locals in setting a standard to make it a safe and comfortable place to dine and drink.

A number of refurbishments took place including the creation of an Irish Bar, Molly’s Bar, and a large outdoor dining area.

Des was a community person, motivated to improve and provide service to the community.

That started with Jaycees and the Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade for 15 years. He was also on the committee and president of the Te Puke Club for four years, becoming a patron in later years.

He was an active member of Te Puke Lawn Bowls Club, becoming patron. He was a keen supporter of sports including rugby, golf and more.

Des’ other passions included horse racing and he was part owner of a number of thoroughbreds over many years.

His most successful was Kajema, runner-up in the New Zealand Derby in 2002.

Des was made an honorary member of the Bay of Plenty Racing Club. He was a keen farmer, raising animals on their farmlet.

In October 2018, Des and Shirley were recognised after 58 years’ service as Te Puke business leaders by the Te Puke community. This culminated in them semi-retiring from public life in the community.

Des was a huge character who will be remembered as one of life’s treasures by young and old.



