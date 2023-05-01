Hoffman's Pool in the Kauaeranga Valley where several sites will be closed for maintenance.

Hoffman's Pool in the Kauaeranga Valley where several sites will be closed for maintenance.

Several of the Department of Conservation’s visitor sites in Coromandel’s Kauaeranga Valley will be closed this month for maintenance and repairs.

The Kauaeranga Valley is a popular area in DoC’s Hauraki District, offering a selection of campsites and walking tracks. It also includes the large Pinnacles Hut.

Karen Ismay, DoC senior ranger heritage and visitors, says the work includes planned maintenance and repairs.

The Kauaeranga Valley campsites closed for the next few weeks are:

Trestle View

Wainora

Catley’s

Tōtara

Boom’s Flat

Whangaiterenga

Hotoritori

Shag Stream (not covered by the planned work, but currently too boggy for camping).

The Kahikatea Campsite within the valley remains available.

The Pinnacles Hut will be unavailable. Several tracks around the Kauaeranga Valley – those beyond the Kauaeranga Valley Visitor Centre – are also closed to the public.

“We appreciate these closures will inconvenience visitors, but we must get this work done to continue to offer great experiences for people coming to the valley,” Ismay says.

All going to plan, and weather permitting, the work will be completed in late May with the closed assets available again in June.

Visitors planning to head to the Kauaeranga Valley are strongly advised to check the DoC website. Website pages for tracks in the Kauaeranga Valley include alerts stating they are unavailable.

Some tracks around southern Coromandel, damaged as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, are likely to be closed for some time while DoC works on planning for more significant or complicated repairs.