A Tauranga family who have lost two family members in the past 13 months have been dealt another terrible blow.

Tina Shrimpton, mother of three and grandmother of five, died on January 14 after a “long battle with health issues”.

Shrimpton was not able to meet her newest grandson, who is yet to be born.

Shrimpton’s husband Anthony Jackson died in July and her son Harley Shrimpton was found dead in December. A homicide investigation was launched into Harley’s death.

In a statement, Shrimpton’s daughter Destiny Jackson said “no words” could describe the pain the family was experiencing.

“It has been the most painful time in our entire lives,” Destiny said.

“No one should have to lose so many people in such a short time.”

Destiny said between taking care of their own families, the three funerals have left Shrimpton’s remaining family in “huge financial hardship”.

“We are raising funds to help with costs towards laying our loved ones to rest. We appreciate any contribution towards these costs, no amount is too small.”

Shrimpton’s family have started a Givealittle page asking the public to help take Destiny out of debt after financing three funerals.

Grandmother of five Tina Shrimpton, pictured holding her grandson, passed away on January 14.

“We are fundraising to take as much of that financial burden off her while she still has her own family to care for on top of grieving,” the Givealittle page said.

“These past 13 months have been the worst months of these children’s lives and as you can imagine the toll it has taken on the children left behind is horrific.

“Let’s wrap around these children and support them as much as possible.”

Destiny said the family also wanted to thank the police “for their hard work and dedication for seeking justice” for her brother Harley.

“Our family asks for privacy during this time to let us grieve and find our new normal. Thank you.”

Harley Shrimpton was found dead in December.

Harley had been missing since November 3. Police launched a homicide investigation after the body of 28-year-old Shrimpton was found in December.

A 22-year-old man, whose identity is suppressed, faced new charges of murder and aggravated robbery when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court before Judge David Cameron on Thursday.

