Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: Thoughts from a Quaran-queen in MIQ

5 minutes to read
Dawn Picken created this royal outfit while in quarantine. Photo / Supplied

Dawn Picken created this royal outfit while in quarantine. Photo / Supplied

By
Dawn Picken

Weekend and opinion writer

OPINION

All going well, I will have started this message from managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) in Christchurch on Monday and filed it from home in Pāpāmoa on Friday.

I'm crossing my fingers between taps

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.