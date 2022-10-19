David Rawiri Kuka, killed execution style in a case of mistaken identity related to a previous murder. Photo / NZME

Four years after the execution-style killing of a father-of-four, the last man accused of his murder can now be revealed.

Interim name suppression for Maru Wright lapsed today, when the case was heard in the High Court at Tauranga.

Wright is one of four men accused of murdering David Kuka in a case believed to be one of mistaken identity.

In court today, his defence counsel Craig Tuck entered a plea of not guilty.

Wright's co-accused Luke William Belmont, who was charged in December and Adrian Rewiri, who was charged in January, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Kuka. They appeared in court via audio-visual link from prison.

The third co-accused Dane Mark Pukepuke, who was charged in September, appeared in the court's dock where he pleaded guilty to murder. Shortly afterwards, he called out "love you" to his co-accused on the television screen, which was returned in kind.

Kuka was murdered on February 11, 2018 in Gate Pā, Tauranga.

Police at the scene of David Kuka's murder in Wilrose Place, Gate Pā. Photo / George Novak

Kuka was a well-known figure in downtown Tauranga and police have long held the view he was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

It is believed Kuka was mistakenly killed in retaliation for the death of another man living in the same building, who was shot dead several weeks earlier. His murder happened in an industrial area of the suburb.

Justice Graham Lang convicted Pukepuke on the murder charge but said he would not set a sentencing date at this stage to allow lawyers enough time to prepare for White's trial next year.

The murder accused were remanded in custody until February 9, 2023.