Members New Zealand Response Team 16 during a training exercise.
It’s not every day that a journalist finds themselves dangling from the height of a one-storey building, but that’s exactly what happened when Sunlive journalist Tom Eley roleplayed a rescue victim at a training event for the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Response Team.
As journalists, we’re trained to observe,not participate.
We ask questions, record details, and do our best to stay out of the frame.
The story isn’t about us - it’s about the people, the places, the facts.
We’re meant to bring readers close to the action without ever stepping into it ourselves.
But sometimes, to truly understand what a story means - to feel the stakes, the pressure, the trust - you have to break that rule.
That’s how I found myself strapped into a stretcher, dangling roughly at the height of a one-storey building in the air, completely in the hands of Bay of Plenty’s New Zealand Response Team 16 (NZRT16).
Once harnessed in, I surrendered control. My safety - and my perspective - now belonged to them.
A range of volunteer roles are available, including support positions, though the team is primarily seeking operational members. Fitting in with the group is important too, as the team works closely together.
As of 2024, there are 16 nationally accredited response teams in New Zealand, with 424 volunteers ready to be deployed during storms, floods or when requested by councils, according to the Civil Defence website.
NZRT16 members have previously deployed to Auckland during flooding and supported efforts following the Christchurch earthquakes.
Rather than waiting to respond, the team prefers to act early, door-knocking in communities they believe could be at risk of storm damage or flooding.
NZRT16 operates under the management of Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and works in co-ordination with New Zealand Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
Bruce Rutherford, senior advisor at Emergency Management Bay of Plenty, said people couldn’t just call 111 to reach Civil Defence.