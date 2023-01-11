Some accessways on Waihī Beach have been closed for safety reasons. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Bay of Plenty beaches have reopened and surf lifesavers say swimmers are welcome back into the water, but some accessways are closed as the clean-up continues.

Yesterday, Eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell urged people to stay off the beaches and out of the water due to risks posed by Cyclone Hale such as rogue waves and big surges.

Today, Gibbons-Campbell said it was a lot calmer as the surf had dropped “a lot”.

“It’s a totally different day out there today ... the high tide last night doesn’t look like it’s affected too many of the accessways again which is really good.

“We’re expecting quite a few people to probably come out of their homes today ... and just encourage them to come down, chat with the lifeguards.”

Gibbons-Campbell said the main message to beachgoers was there had been a lot of sand movement from the storm, which could have formed different sand bars.

“So people might be swimming in their regular swimming spot and chances are the sands actually shifted so they might need to just take some extra time to assess the conditions when they get down to the beach.

“Swim between the flags but if you’re in doubt, stay out.”

The council is asking people to stay off several accessways in Waihī Beach. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

In a Facebook post today, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council said it had closed several access ways on Waihī Beach due to safety reasons after Cyclone Hale.

Accessways eight, 11, 12, 13, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 35 and 37 were closed as were those behind the Brighton toilet, opposite Broadway Rd, the second carpark along from Albacore Ave towards Anzac Bay, and Plom Rd.

“At this stage, we’ve reinstated the primary accessway in front of the Waihī Beach lifeguard building so they can get their vehicles out to undertake patrols,” the post said.

“We will now wait to see if any further erosion occurs during the next cyclone that is predicted to form this weekend and head to New Zealand early next week.

“Once things calm down, we will look to reinstate the beach accessways. For now please stay off the accessways and we’ll update you if anything changes.”

Tauranga City Council spaces and places operations manager Warren Aitken said staff were at Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) clearing away some damage caused by ex-tropical Cyclone Hale and monitoring the waves.

“We will continue to assess conditions, and may consider closing Te Ara Tūtanga and Moturiki (Leisure Island) at high tide for public safety.”