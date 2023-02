Damage from a recent slip at Cathedral Cove. Photo / Gary Hinds

People are being urged by the Department of Conservation (DoC) to check tracks, huts and campsites are open before trying to visit conservation land in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The cyclone has left a path of devastation across the North Island, significantly impacting thousands of people. There is a national state of emergency and DoC is part of an all-of-government response. Extensive public conservation land across the North Island has been affected. DoC facilities in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay have been closed to the public for the past week.

“This is an unprecedented event,” said DoC’s deputy director-general organisation support, Mike Tully.

“DoC’s priority at this point is the safety of the public, staff, contractors and volunteers. It will take time for DoC to make sure that conservation areas are safe.

“We’re urging the public to please bear with us while we wait for the waters to recede and begin the clean-up. We need to understand the scale of the damage to tracks, huts, campsites and other DoC facilities and make decisions on repairs.

“This is a huge job for DoC. Some sites will need initial checks, formal assessments and then full engineering inspections,” said Tully.

DoC facilities in the affected areas will stay closed until it’s been determined they are safe.

As sites are inspected, DoC will open up public conservation areas, with some expected to open on Monday. People are urged to check the department’s website for details on individual facilities before they venture out, as this will be updated daily.

Tully said: “Already we have heard that quick fixes are unlikely in some places. DoC’s response must consider the likelihood of ongoing climate change impacts as weather events become more extreme and frequent.

“Decisions on reopening facilities will be made once DoC staff can access these areas safely. We will be prioritising the most accessible and high-use sites first. People should use extreme caution outdoors and be prepared to turn back.

“Backcountry tracks and huts are yet to be fully assessed; all should be treated with extreme caution until assessments can be completed. We recommend you do not enter these areas as the risk levels are unknown. Any use is at your own risk.

“Please do not use areas that have not been checked and declared safe. Report any damage you encounter to the local DoC office.”