Windows were blown out of apartments at Mount Maunganui

Power is out to thousands of homes around the Bay of Plenty and trees have fallen across roads as the area feels the effects of Cyclone Dovi.

Cyclone Dovi arrived in New Zealand today, battering the North Island and upper South Island with winds between 130km/h and 150km/h.

Cyclone Dovi started as a tropical low between Vanuatu and New Caledonia this week, on track to make landfall between New Plymouth and Kāwhia Harbour before moving eastward across the North Island.

It's no longer tropical, but still packed a punch and has wreaked havoc from Auckland to the upper South Island today.

a statement from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said firefighters have responded to more than 300 calls across the country today.

Fire and Emergency Bay of Plenty district manager Jeff Maunder said firefighters were responding to incidents such as fallen trees and power lines.

"Our crews across the Bay of Plenty have been extremely busy responding to weather-related calls since this morning.

"We appreciate the patience of the community as we prioritise and deal with all of these calls."

A New Zealand Police spokeswoman said trees were brought down across the roads throughout the Bay of Plenty.

"We have received multiple calls for service for weather-related problems, blockages on highways and minor surface flooding."

Between 8am and 3pm today, eight fallen trees were reported to police in Rotorua.

Across the wider Bay of Plenty, police responded to 26 incidents of fallen trees and three incidents involving damaged powerlines.

Pyes Pa resident Susie Jones drove home from Castle Point through floods and strong winds to find a tree collapsed across half her street today.

"We thought we were safe and then there was a tree blocking the one side of the road," Jones said.

"It had fallen just about five minutes before we got there, outside the next-door neighbour's house."

This fallen oak tree in Pyes Pa was only one of several weather-related incidents in the region today. Photo / Supplied

Jones said Fire and Emergency services arrived on the scene 20 minutes later and "chopped the tree all up".

Jones had lived in the same house since 2012 and said she had never seen winds like those blowing in with Cyclone Dovi.

Tokoroa-based event management business owner Rebekah Garner was dropping her daughter off in Pilot Bay when she experienced the dangers of Cyclone Dovi first-hand.

"We literally watched one of the dinghies, break away from its rope and come flying towards us pointy end first," Garner said.

"It just smashed straight into the front of the car and went all down the side of the ute, over the ute and into the middle of the road."

Garner and her daughter got out of their vehicle and found they were not strong enough to drag the dinghy back to its place on the beach.

"A couple of guys came and helped us put it back where it belonged."

Garner said she was grateful she had parked in that spot as her ute stood between the dinghy and a group of children who were about to cross the road.

"If we weren't parked there the boat probably would have taken them out.

"If that dinghy had hit a person with that force, it would have been strong enough to kill."

Simon Thompson. who lives in Mount Maunganui went for a walk to assess the damage in the area and saw two windows blown out at the Mount Royale apartments on Maunganui Rd just after 3pm.

He said there was a lot of tree damage in Pilot Bay, a lot of big branches had come off trees and some construction building wraps had come loose.

"It had been really blustery from about 1pm.

"People were almost knocked over by the wind."

During his walk he came across the apartments and said the windows must have just been smashed because he heard sirens shorly after.

Power outages in the Bay of Plenty region. Image / Supplied

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of homes are also being reported in the area by Unison and PowerCo, though it is unclear if all of these are weather-related.

In Rotorua, the outages are affecting almost 2000 homes from Hamurana and Ngongotaha to Okere Falls and near State Highway 30.

Damage on the corner of Doncaster and Tara Rds in Papamoa.

The areas with the largest outages are recorded by Unison as 772 homes in Hamurana, Ngongotaha and Waimihia Bay and 492 at Okere Falls. Estimated restoration times vary with the latest estimate 10pm.

PowerCo is reporting outages around the western Bay in Te Puke, Tauranga and Waihi. Homes at Oropi, Te Puna and Tauriko are all affected.