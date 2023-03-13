The inflatable pool toys are always popular at the three council pools. Pictured is Waihī Pool.

The inflatable pool toys are always popular at the three council pools. Pictured is Waihī Pool.

To make up for a dampener of a pool season, Hauraki District Council is extending all current season passes to the 2023/24 season at no extra charge.

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams says he hopes that will be some consolation for the dedicated swimmers who have been inconvenienced this summer.

“We’re as frustrated as our communities with how this season has gone”, he said.

“Wild weather, mechanical failures on some pumps and heating elements and staff shortages have made it very stop-and-start for everyone, and we’re really sorry about that. To make up for it, we’ll honour this year’s season passes by extending them for the next season.”

Paeroa pool was scheduled to have a slightly longer season, but with the pool’s heating out of action and staff shortages, the council will close Paeroa pool at the same time as the Waihī and Ngātea pools. The last day of the pool season will be Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Current season pass holders will have their passes extended to the 2023/24 season at no extra cost, and the council is looking at new ways to get a wider selection of lifeguards from the community.

“Our lifeguards are made up of a mixture of university students on their summer job and people looking for full-time work opportunities. When the students start returning to uni in March, any changes to the roster can be tricky to manoeuvre, especially when unexpected illnesses or other staffing challenges come up,” said the council’s group manager for service delivery, Adrian de Laborde.

The council encourages anyone who is interested in being a lifeguard to get in touch so they can be considered for the 2023/24 season, which runs from late October to approximately the end of March.

“If you’ve got what it takes to be a lifeguard and can commit to the season, we want to hear from you”, said Adams.