Culvert replacement closes Pukekauri Road to through traffic

An aerial view of the site of the Pukekauri Road closure, circled in orange.

Hauraki District Council (HDC) has advised of the planned road closure of Pukekauri Road to through traffic for Pukekauri Road, Waikino due to a culvert replacement.

The recent weather event confirms the urgent need to replace two culverts on Pukekauri Road, Waikino. Two separate culverts that run under the width of Pukekauri Road (culverts number 251 and 254) are ready for replacement. Replacing them now will help futureproof the road for residents and passing traffic and help avoid any sudden failure in severe weather events.

The 10-week road closure is planned to be in place from Wednesday, February 8 to Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

To access and replace each culvert, the section of road around the work site will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the 10-week project.

Pukekauri Road residents and emergency services will still have full access to properties at all times, but some detours may be necessary, depending on if the property is located before or after the roadworks (there are no vehicle entrances within the work site).

Detour for through traffic via Waitawheta Road or State Highway 2

People travelling from Tauranga to Waikino who use Pukekauri Road to bypass Waihi town can choose to use Waitawheta Road or remain on State Highway 2.

HDC has engaged MS Civil to complete the work with a project cost of $820,000.

MS Civil will set up on Tuesday, February 7, with the road closure to through traffic in effect from Wednesday, February 8. Traffic management will be in place and operating throughout the project.

HDC would like to thank drivers for their patience - particularly the Pukekauri Road residents - while this important work is completed.

For any concerns or queries relating to this project, please contact HDC on 0800 734 834 (in district) or 07 862 8609.

You can also email HDC at info@hauraki-dc.govt.nz.