Cultural performances for Tauranga’s five New Year’s Eve celebrations

New Year's fireworks pictured at The Strand in 2019. Photo / George Novak

A variety of cultural performances have been added to Tauranga City Council’s New Year’s Eve community celebrations taking place across the city.

Filipino, Middle Eastern, Chinese, Indian, Cambodian and Pacific Island dance groups and individuals will take to the stage as part of a new collaboration between Multicultural Tauranga and Council.

President of Multicultural Tauranga Premila D’Mello says the new addition will make the events more inclusive.

”There are a lot of cultures that don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve, but these performances will make everyone in the community feel welcome,” she says.

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne says the council is committed to connecting and celebrating Tauranga’s diverse community through events.

”Our aim is for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to be able to come together to have shared and enriched experiences.

”We still have a lot to work on, but the addition of cultural performances and our low-sensory, accessible event at Matua for New Year’s Eve is a positive step forward,” she says.

Five free New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place across the city from 6pm to 9.30pm, with the low-sensory and accessible event at Fergusson Park in Matua from 5.30pm to 6pm.

The earlier event will have limited crowds and noise for those with sensory sensitivities.

The celebrations will have live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, activities for the kids and a local MC to host.

Each will finish with fireworks at 9.30pm, except the Greerton celebration at Tauranga Racecourse which will finish with a laser light show.

More information can be found on the links for each event below, or on the council’s website.

Getting there

The council encourages people to bike, walk, bus or share a ride to the New Year’s Eve community celebrations. Bayhopper buses will run normal services throughout the day on New Year’s Eve. Accessible parking is available at each event. If you do need to travel by car you can find parking details on the Tauranga City Council website.

What to bring

A picnic blanket and/or something to sit on

You’re welcome to bring your own kai in case the food trucks don’t have anything you fancy. The city centre celebration won’t have food trucks, but there are lots of restaurants with yummy food in the area

A full water bottle

With the sun still strong in the afternoon, remember to slip, slop, slap and wrap

For those with sensory sensitivities, you may like to bring headphones to limit sound at the main events

Bring cash or a card to purchase drinks and snacks.

These are alcohol and smoke-free events. Temporary and permanent liquor bans are in place in and around each site.

Cancellation

If events need to be cancelled, the council will update its social media channels and website.