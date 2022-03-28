Cadets' Fergus Lellman in action during the Williams Cup final in Rotorua. Photo / Aaron Gillions

The Element IMF Ōtumoetai Cadets have ended their season on a high, claiming their 12th Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup title over Bayleys Central Indians in Rotorua.

A week of heavy rain saw a slight delay to the start of play at Smallbone Park with the match reduced to 43 overs a side.

Both sides were unsure how the pitch would play, with the home team winning the toss and putting Cadets in to bat.

The day started well for Central as they broke up Cadets' opening partnership early before too much damage was done, but a second-wicket 68-run partnership between Fergus Lellman (56 off 64) and Joe Carter got their team back on track.

Parv Mehta made the breakthrough, dismissing both danger men in one over which meant two new batsmen at the crease, Jono Boult and Tim Pringle.

The duo put on an additional 31 runs before Boult was also dismissed by Mehta.

As the match went on, the pitch became more and more difficult to bat on and the Central Indians' spinners took regular wickets, halting Cadets' momentum.

However, Pringle carried on and some big run-scoring overs at the end of their innings meant Cadets posted a formidable total of 195 off their 43 overs.

Andrew Gibbs (right) and Julian Danby celebrate a wicket during the final. Photo / Aaron Gillions

Central Indians began their run chase in a slow and steady fashion and found themselves on 33 in the 12th over without a wicket down. Liam Collett and Mayura Galapaththi set the tone, bowling tight lines and restricting the Central Indians' openers.

Issac White made the first breakthrough, dismissing Daniel Ford, which opened the floodgates.

Pringle then had the key wicket of Nadeera Nawela with a stumping and Boult had Lovely Sandhu, who was the best of the Central Indians' batters, scoring 44.

Spencer Wills then came in and ripped through the batting lineup, finishing up on 4/8 off three overs as the Cadets cruised to an 84-run win.

The Williams Cup. Photo / Aaron Gillions

The win capped off a successful season for the club, with the 1st XI also taking out the Baywide T20 competition and the 2nd XI winning the Admin Warner Challenge Trophy and the Reserve Grade championship.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup Final:

Element IMF Otumoetai Cadets 195/9, 43 overs (Tim Pringle 64, Fergus Lellman 56; Parv Mehta 3/41) beat Bayleys Central Indians 111/10, 33.1 overs (Lovely Sandhu 44, Stephen Nicholls 12; Spencer Wills 4/8)

Classic Builders Western Bay Reserve Grade Championship Final:

United Indians 92 (Amrit Singh 49; Josh Dempsey 2/7) lost to Cadets 94/8 (James McCabe 26; Jugdeep Singh 3/19)