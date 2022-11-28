Benny Marama, Emiko Sheehan, Fay Purdie-Nicholls, Ifat VaynerItzkovitch, Isaiah McIver, Margaret Feeney, Matt Sephton, Melanie Allison, Oriwa Morgan Ward, and Sasha McGaughran are the 10 Waikato artists chosen for a multi-community artist-in-residence pilot programme.

Creative Waikato has presented the Waikato artists selected for Aotearoa’s first multi-community artist-in-residence programme — Whiria te Tāngata (Weave the People together.)

In September, an open call went out from Creative Waikato for artists with a particular kind of magic — the kind of magic that can’t be taught and lives already at the surface of this type of person. Magic that so far may have existed in only a volunteer capacity, already grinding and focused on the pathway of change for their hapori. The magic of community-focused, creative enabling.

Submissions came in floods and the shared intent each of the applicants presented towards the outward focus of positive community growth, wellbeing and impact through their creative practice, affirmed the necessity for this exploration in social innovation to exist.

From the submissions, 10 independent artists have been chosen to weave creativity and wellbeing into the diverse and under-represented communities they are already activating across the Waikato. With support from the team at Creative Waikato, and financial backing through Manatū Taonga’s (Ministry of Culture and Heritage) innovation fund.

Over 12 months beginning December 1, each artist will receive a part-time wage supporting 20 hours’ mahi a week dedicated to the kaupapa, be connected to an industry mentor to expand and support their learning and delivery, and have Creative Waikato in their back pocket to lean on when needed, including the dedicated support and guidance of Whiria Te Tāngata project lead Leafā Wilson.

“Something is emerging in the creative consciousness of the world,” said Wilson. “I see it as the world awakening to the fact that we feel better when we experience music, visual art, literature and performing arts in our lives. On a small scale, Creative Waikato is fortunate to have found 10 inspired and hapori-focused artists to launch Whiria Te Tangata into our Waikato communities.”

The selected group stood out for their already shared vision, reinforced as the 10 came together for a welcoming wānanga event that immediately brought to the surface a clear thread of similar intent, optimism and excitement for the scope of possibility this opportunity will allow them to create and sustain in their communities.

Following on from the release of Creative Waikato’s Wellbeing and Arts, Culture and Creativity in the Waikato Report, CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall is excited to be leading a new initiative that “really champions these insights through investing in creative enablers who are directly connected with people in their communities”.

“There has been an emergence of understanding about the vital role of arts, culture, and creativity as a fundamental part of being human, as well the broader value of having these things accessible for everyone to engage with,” says Mayall.

“We have seen examples of similar ‘artist wage type’ projects in San Francisco, Ireland, and New York, and it is great to join those communities in championing the work of artists and creative enablers and leading new pathways for social impact and change.”

The first recipients of the Whiria Te Tāngata pilot programme are:

Benny Marama

Emiko Sheehan

Fay Purdie-Nicholls

Ifat Vayner-Itzkovitch

Isaiah McIver

Margaret Feeney

Matt Sephton

Melanie Allison

Oriwa Morgan Ward

Sasha McGaughran



