Creative Communities funding supporting diverse projects

Epic Te Puke’s Halloween Trail is one of the events that has benefited from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Dance and writing workshops, a new studio art trail, development of pā harakeke (flax planting) with local hapū and support for young people in the arts are just a few of the projects becoming a reality thanks to Creative Communities funding.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Creative NZ’s latest funding round of the Creative Communities Scheme sees financial support given to 10 diverse projects that will engage the community in creative and innovative ways over the next 12 months.

Assessment panel member and Western Bay councillor Anne Henry was happy to be involved in the process for the eighth time running, and was pleased to see more applicants putting their ideas forward.

“We’re so thrilled to be supporting the more creative projects across the Western Bay of Plenty. The arts play a really important role in our community’s wellbeing, and as an industry, [artists] don’t get enough credit for the value they contribute.

“Congratulations to all the applicants for putting their ideas forward.”

One of the projects that has been funded is a weekend of speakers and writing workshops at Maketū.

“This funding enables us to continue nurturing the talents of Maketū women,” says writer and workshop facilitator Angie Belcher.

“Te kimi kupu [Finding the Words] workshops help local women unlock their words, find their voices and record their thoughts and emotions. Part of the funding will be used to engage high profile Māori writer Tina Makereti as a keynote speaker and workshop facilitator.”

An art project to create up to 15 murals to be displayed through the main street of Te Puke is being boosted by a grant to Creative Te Puke Forum. This will be used to provide the materials for 11 local schools to create the themed artworks, which will be on display for two years.

“This is a wonderful project that engages the local schools and supports and champions our young and upcoming artists in a very public way that the whole community can be proud of,” says Kassie Ellis from Creative Te Puke Forum.

Two community events facilitated by Epic Te Puke have been supported, celebrating Easter and Halloween in creative ways that engage the community. Katch Katikati received funding for a community workshop to create large lanterns for Matariki, while Katikati Open Air Art will be facilitating pottery workshops for children and adults during the Easter school holidays.

Waihī Beach and Katikati have also benefited from the fund, with Jared Hemopo receiving a grant to develop and facilitate dance workshops for young people in these areas.

“Kaha Movement is a new innovative workshop series designed to help participants create movement and explore their body’s natural pathways. I’m very excited to bring this kaūpapa into the world of light, and thank Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Creative NZ for their support,” says Jared, who is a choreographer and the workshop facilitator.

The Western Bay Heritage Trust received a grant to build on the success of the recent pā harakeke planting and establish pā harakeke programmes for each of the three northern marae of Tauranga Moana.

“This is stage two, with the journey so far enabling solid partnerships to be built with our hapū. There are 60 different harakeke species, and our intention is to bring a varied selection back to each of the kāinga. We also hope to support the development of future weavers at each of these marae and in the wider community,” says Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic.

Ōmokoroa Crochet and Crafters will bring the community together to make a large-scale Christmas tree out of crochet squares, and BOP Open Studios will facilitate an open art studio weekend where artists will open their studios to the public.

The Creative Communities Scheme aims to increase participation from the local community in arts, culture and creativity, support the diversity of local cultural traditions and encourage and engage young people to participate in local arts. It’s open to any group or individual that has a creative project that will engage the community.

The assessment panel included Natalie Hilterman (chairwoman), Jannine Spiers (film industry background), Lisa Stowell (visual artist, Te Puke-based, teacher at Te Puke Intermediate), Rupal Mehta (involved in multicultural events and activities) and Western Bay of Plenty district councillors Tracey Coxhead and Anne Henry.

Creative Bay of Plenty administers the Creative Communities Scheme on behalf of Western Bay of Plenty District Council and is available to help with applications. Two rounds of funding are allocated each year.

The next funding round will open in early September. Further information and eligibility criteria can be found at the Creative Bay of Plenty website.