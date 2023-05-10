Western Bay Heritage Trust received a grant to build on the success of the recent pā harakeke planting.

Dance and writing workshops, a new studio art trail and support for young people in the arts are just a few of the projects becoming a reality thanks to Creative Communities funding.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Creative NZ’s latest funding round of the Creative Communities Scheme saw financial support given to 10 diverse projects last month.

Assessment panel member and Western Bay councillor Anne Henry was happy to be involved in the process for the eighth time running and was pleased to see more applicants putting their ideas forward.

“We’re so thrilled to be supporting the more creative projects across the Western Bay of Plenty. The arts play a really important role in our community’s wellbeing and as an industry they don’t get enough credit for the value they contribute.”

Locally, Waihī Beach and Katikati benefited from the fund, with Jared Hemopo receiving a grant to develop and facilitate dance workshops for young people in these areas (see page 1 story).

“Kaha Movement is a new innovative workshop series designed to help participants create movement and explore their body’s natural pathways. I’m very excited to bring this kaūpapa into the world of light and thank Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Creative NZ for their support,” says Jared, who is a choreographer and the workshop facilitator.

The Western Bay Heritage Trust received a grant to build on the success of the recent “pā harakeke” planting and opening to establish pā harakeke for each of the three northern marae of Tauranga Moana.

“This is stage two, with the journey so far enabling solid partnerships to be built with our hapū. There are 60 different harakeke species and our intention is to bring a varied selection back to each place. We also hope to support the development of future weavers at each of these marae and in the wider community,” says Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic.

Katch Katikati received funding for a community workshop to create large lanterns for Matariki, while Katikati Open Air Art will be facilitating pottery workshops for children and adults in the Easter school holidays. Ōmokoroa Crochet and Crafters will bring the community together to make a large-scale Christmas tree out of crochet squares and BOP Open Studios will facilitate an open art studio weekend where artists will open their studios to the public. Further south, an art project to create up to 15 murals to be displayed through the main street of Te Puke is being boosted by a grant to Creative Te Puke Forum.

Two community events facilitated by Epic Te Puke have been supported, celebrating Easter and Halloween in creative ways that engage the community. One of the projects that has been funded is a weekend of speakers and writing workshops at Maketū.

The Creative Communities Scheme aims to increase participation from the local community in arts, culture and creativity, support the diversity of local cultural traditions, and encourage and engage young people to participate in local arts. It’s open to any group or individual that has a creative project that will engage the community.

Creative Bay of Plenty administers the Creative Communities Scheme on behalf of Western Bay of Plenty District Council and is available to help with applications. Two rounds of funding are allocated each year. The next funding round will open in early September.