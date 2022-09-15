Emergency services at the scene after a car went down a bank on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Jim Birchall

Emergency services at the scene after a car went down a bank on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Jim Birchall

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after his vehicle slid off State Highway 25 this afternoon.

The incident happened around 2.50pm about 3km south of Whiritoa - a small settlement close to Whangamatā on the Coromandel.

Road workers, in the area on an unrelated job, helped to secure the scene as traffic banked up.

Emergency services were quickly in attendance from nearby Whangamatā Fire and Emergency services and police stations.

A male occupant was removed from the vehicle, and taken by ambulance to Whiritoa. Police on the scene confirmed he had then been airlifted by rescue helicopter to hospital.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was called at 2.23pm to a motor vehicle incident on Waihi Whangamatā Rd in Whiritoa.

An ambulance and helicopter responded and treated one patient in a serious condition, who was then airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The vehicle lies about 5m down a steep bank covered in thick bush, according to an HC Post reporter at the scene.

Traffic is now cleared after a delay.