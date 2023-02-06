Crash in Tauranga at Cameron Rd and 15th Ave intersection

Emergency Services are on the scene.

At least one person has been injured in a four-car crash in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Cameron Rd and 15th Ave around 3.20pm.

She said four cars may have been involved and one person was seriously injured.

As of 3.41pm efforts were being made to clear the road, she said.

In a statement, Tauranga City Council recommended people avoid the intersection if possible, or follow any directions given by emergency services and expect delays.

More to come.