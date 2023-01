Police are at the scene of a crash in Tauranga this morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the main Tauranga expressway.

The crash happened at the Waihi Rd and Takitimu offramp intersection about 8am.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the road was partially blocked, “causing significant traffic congestion” along Waihi Rd and the expressway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or delay their journey.