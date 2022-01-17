Delayed discussions see Northland stuck in red, significant damage and first death reported in Tonga and Brian Tamaki spends his first night in the cells in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua today.

All of today's cases are linked to previously reported cases and are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There were no new cases reported in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region.

There are 14 new cases in New Zealand including 30 in hospital and two in ICU.

One case is in Tauranga Hospital, in ICU.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Omicron case

One symptomatic household contact of the MIQ Omicron case has today tested positive for Covid-19. The case was already isolating.

The Ministry of Health says they will be formally included in tomorrow's case numbers. Further case interviews are currently underway but, at this stage, there are no exposure events associated with this case.

All other household members have returned negative tests to date.

Further case interviews are currently underway in relation to the household contact of the MIQ Omicron case but, at this stage, there were no exposure events associated with this case, the ministry said.

Child vaccinations

Yesterday saw the Pfizer vaccine being made available to some of our youngest generation - children aged 5 to 11.

The ministry said more than 120,000 doses of the child vaccine were delivered to about 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand.

However, Rotorua mothers wanting to protect their children against Covid-19 were left frustrated and tearful after finding the city's vaccination centre closed on the day the vaccines rolled out to 5 to 11-year-olds.