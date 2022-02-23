Police and protesters clash in late-night drama, prepping for a move to phase 3 and stand-off continues between Ukraine and Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Staffing shortages caused by Covid-19 have forced Tauranga Girls College into a hybrid online learning model.

School principal Tara Kanji told the Bay of Plenty Times they had switched to the hybrid learning model to ease staffing pressure.

Students in Years 11 to 13 would learn from home using Google Classroom for the rest of the week. Junior students would continue to learn onsite, Kanji said.

She said a shortage of relievers was putting the school "under pressure". Some relievers were becoming fatigued and others were being used by other schools.

A number of staff members were absent this week for various reasons - including some that were isolating.

"There is no doubt that Omicron has increased the number who are now isolating.

"A number have been pinged on their phones and have to isolate. One of my senior leaders was on her way to work this morning, well and symptom-free but then had to be tested," Kanji said.

"She now has to wait up to five days for her result. Another reliever required. It just compounds."

Another local primary school had sent home several classes to isolate, with some Tauranga Girls' College staff members' children attending this school. This had resulted in those staff needing to stay at home with their children, she said.

"As a majority of the learning and teaching team at Tauranga Girls' College are women, we are possibly disproportionality impacted by this."

She hoped by early next week isolating staff would be able to return to school.