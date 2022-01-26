BestStart Pyes Pa is closed after being linked to a suspected Omicron case. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Extra Covid-19 testing is being set up in Tauranga after an early childhood centre was visited by a person suspected to have the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

BestStart Pyes Pa is closed and more than 70 children and staff were on-site the same day as the case - understood to be a parent - was there, company deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said.

The case was at the childcare centre on January 19 and was likely infectious at the time, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement today.

"All people present at the childhood centre at the time are being treated as close contacts, being asked to isolate, and get tested immediately.

"Toi Te Ora Public Health is working with the Ministry of Education to establish a clear view on who was present at the centre on the day and is in the process of contacting those people."

The link is to the two suspected Omicron cases in the same Tauranga household announced on Tuesday. Whole-genome sequencing was still underway to confirm they have Omicron.

There were 56 confirmed or suspected Omicron cases in the community in New Zealand, including 15 new infections reported on Wednesday.

The new numbers came as the Government released a three-phased approach on how it will tackle Omicron spreading through the community.

Hughes said there were 59 children and 15 staff on-site at the Pyes Pa BestStart centre on January 19.

"We've closed the centre and we've given it a deep clean and we've got some letters which we are sending out to parents and we're also beginning to call around our parents and make sure they understand what they're being asked to do."

Hughes said there was no indication about how long the centre would be closed and was awaiting advice on when it could reopen.

She said the response in the Tauranga area had been "very good" and believed the team were "confident" they were following the right instructions.

BestStart had contacted the Ministry of Education and local District Health Board which had advised them what to do and that people would be treated as close contacts and the testing requirements behind that.

"We're thinking of the people involved and we're wishing them a quick and speedy recovery."

Former Tauranga City councillor Jako Abrie, who lives in Pyes Pa, pictured in 2020. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 community care and partnership workstream lead Helen De Vera said additional testing was being set up at Pyes Pa Hall tomorrow between 10am and 2pm.

"We also continue to urge anyone with symptoms, or anyone who has been to a location of interest at the times notified, to isolate immediately and get tested promptly."

Pyes Pa resident Jako Abrie, a former Taruanga City councillor, said it was "unsettling" to find out there was an Omicron link to the neighbourhood.

"Particularly for those of us with little ones who aren't able to be vaccinated yet and for family who are sort of high risk of getting severely sick.

"I think we've been told quite often that Omicron will spread rapidly in the community so I guess I'd encourage people to check in with their neighbours, make sure we have buddies for the household both to run errands but also just as support or someone to talk to if we need it. It is sort of an unknown territory at the moment how this will evolve."

Pyes Pa resident Larry Baldock said people needed to be more vigilant with mask wearing. Photo / George Novak

Larry Baldock, who represented Pyes Pa on the council before the commission was appointed, said: "People need to be more vigilant with mask-wearing and hopefully we have a high percentage of people vaccinated in the Pyes Pa area.

"We have an elderly population all around that area - there are several retirement villages there who use that shopping area [near the BestStart] frequently."

Baldock said he felt for local businesses who might be impacted by the news because Omicron was a highly contagious variant and it was clear from overseas that case numbers could double every day.

"I would expect people will stay home and be more cautious and that's probably good advice."

Tauranga Age Concern general manager Tanya Smith pictured in 2016. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga Age Concern general manager Tanya Smith said this was a "sign" that people should start connecting with their neighbourhood and community so they were prepared if they ended up getting Covid.

"If they're uncertain, please do not hesitate. Reach out to Age Concern - that's what we're there for and we can help guide and walk alongside those people that are not sure because there can be that anxiousness."

She encouraged the elderly community to get tested if they felt unwell and be prepared to isolate.

"Make sure you've got product in your home [and] items that you're going to need."

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said Omicron being in Tauranga was "inevitable".

"While some will be anxious, I urge locals to carry on and adhere to all the Government's rules so we can return to normality as soon as possible."

A list of available testing stations in the Bay of Plenty region is available on the Healthpoint website.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / NZME

A three-stage plan for dealing with growing Omicron case numbers was revealed this afternoon by Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Steps will include:

• Reducing isolation period for cases and close contacts at Phase 2 and 3 to 10 and seven days;

• The definition of a close contact required to isolate will change to "household or household-like contacts" at Phase 3;

• An increased use of rapid antigen tests with a "test to return" policy put in place for health and critical workforces;

• Greater use of technology, including text notifications for cases and close contacts and automated contact identification.