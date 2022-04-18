11 deaths, 6242 new community cases, 553 people in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

A section of the Sulphur Point overflow car park in Tauranga will be used to house four temporary self-contained campervans for people with Covid-19.

The campervans will be for people who have the virus but due to personal circumstances cannot isolate safely at another address.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board worked alongside Tauranga City Council to find a suitable place to house them, the council said.

From today, a small section of the car park will be used to accommodate the campervans until at least mid-May.

The campervans are intended for people who cannot safely isolate themselves at another address. Photo / Tauranga City Council

"The area will have 24/7 security and fencing in place and those isolating cannot leave the area in line with Ministry of Health guidance," the council said.

"Support is being provided to those staying at Sulphur Point to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

"We appreciate the community's patience as we assist people to safely isolate."