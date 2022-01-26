Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: KFC Tauranga linked to probable Omicron case - location is 'high risk'

KFC Cameron Rd is linked to probable Omicron case. Photo / Luke Kirkness

KFC Cameron Rd has been linked to a probable Omicron case.

Health authorities said the location is "high-risk."

The case was at the location last week on Thursday, January 20, between 5pm and 10.16pm.

Anyone who was there at the time is told to self-isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

If symptoms start to show, they should get tested immediately.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.