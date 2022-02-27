Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 762 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 265 in the Lakes District Health Board area today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

There are 14,633 new community cases were announced today including 344 in hospital and five in ICU.

There are 11 cases in Tauranga Hospital.

Toi Te Ora Health has been approached for a breakdown of today's cases within each DHB region.

Border restrictions

Cabinet is expected to discuss and make decisions about the future of border restrictions today after many have criticised the rules - stating that returning travellers should not have to isolate if they return a negative test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it made sense to re-look at the rules now that the virus was circulating widely in the community.

The country's slow, staggered reopening to the world began at 11.59 last night, with the Government lifting MIQ requirements for vaccinated citizens and permanent residents returning from Australia from today.

Just five flights from Australia will arrive on Monday, returning 910 passengers.

Auckland Airport general manager operations Anna Cassels-Brown put this low demand down to the fact that incoming arrivals will still have to self-isolate for seven days.

As the virus takes-off, Cardiologist Professor Harvey White fears New Zealanders are too blasé about the risk of Omicron infection, which has been painted as mild for most people.

He said even "mild" initial infections can lead to serious long Covid symptoms, including higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

Long Covid covers a range of symptoms, from brain fog and impaired thinking to memory loss, anxiety and fatigue, heart disease and stroke.

White predicts 10-30 per cent of people infected with Covid-19 may develop long Covid.