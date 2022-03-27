How much taxpayers are spending on prisoners, America's Cup looks to officially go off-shore and more of the country reaches its Covid peak in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has reported 11 Covid-related deaths today.

Of the nine deaths they have full details for, two were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato and one each from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough.

Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three people were in their 90s.

Seven were men and two were women

There are 40 patients with Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty District Health Board hospitals and eight in Rotorua Hospital.

There are 662 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 360 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health today reported 396 new cases in Tauranga City, 247 in Rotorua District, 107 in Western Bay of Plenty, 109 in Whakatane District, 20 in Kawerau, 30 in Ōpōtiki and 113 in Taupō.

There are currently 6672 active cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 3061 in Lakes.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.

There are 12,882 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reported

There are 861 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.