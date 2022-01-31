Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty and one in Rotorua today.

Of the eight Bay of Plenty cases, two are in Tauranga and six are in the Western Bay of Plenty, all linked to previous cases.

The Rotorua case has links established to a previously reported case.

There are 126 cases in New Zealand with eight in hospital.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said Omicron was now the "dominant" variant being detected and because of this the specific variant of the virus would no longer be reported alongside case numbers.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose.

If you have these symptoms, please get a test, and stay at home until you get a negative result and symptoms are resolved, the ministry said.

Testing and vaccination centre locations can be found on the Healthpoint website.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Teacher tests positive at Mount Maunganui early childcare centre

A teacher has tested positive for Covid-19 at an early childcare centre in Mount Maunganui.

BestStart in MacDonald St in Mount Maunganui is now closed after the teacher tested positive for the virus on late Thursday. It is believed to be the Omicron variant, but this has not been confirmed, company deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said.

The centre was closed on Friday morning and would remain closed until it received further advice from the local district health board and the Ministry of Education. The centre had also been cleaned.

