Silao Vaisola-Sefo, CEO of South Seas Healthcare, hopes to see more people get their booster shots this weekend. Video / Jed Bradley

More than 3500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region this booster weekend.

The health board ran "big boost in the Bay" at the weekend to get those eligible for their third dose vaccinated.

As of Friday, 58 per cent of the board's eligible population had received a booster shot, the DHB said.

More than 87,000 booster doses have been given throughout the region, with a further 61,869 people eligible.

Senior responsible officer Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios said in the health board area 2432 adult Pfizer vaccines were administered on Saturday and 1317 were administered on Sunday.

"While there is more mahi to be done, we are proud of the results owed to vaccine providers throughout the district. From Hauora providers to pharmacies to GPs to our Bay of Plenty DHB staff, the vaccine rollout is a collaborative effort. We will continue to encourage as many eligible people in the Bay to get boosted.

"The progress is owed to the range of vaccine providers and service models across the Bay doing their best to reach every community. We want everyone in the district to have the opportunity to get boosted because we know it is the best way to fight Omicron."

First Ave vaccination centere Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Yesterday there were 810 new cases of Covid in the community with 32 people in hospital. Of the new cases, 11 were in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 11 were in the Lakes DHB area.

It was also revealed a staff member who worked in a dementia unit at Metlife Care at Papamoa Beach Village had tested positive for Covid-19 and been informed of the positive test result on Friday.

"While this is a confirmed Covid-19 case, the exposure times and locations of the staff member are limited," a spokeswoman said.

"Under Public Health's advice, we have temporarily closed the Toi Toi dementia unit to all visitors. In addition, we have extended visiting restrictions to the care home alongside."