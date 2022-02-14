Protestors take to the streets, laboratory workforce brace for surge in testing and phase 2 is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 744 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today including 40 in hospital.

There are eight new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region and 10 in the Lakes DHB region.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health has been approached to clarify the specific locations of these cases in each health board region.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

The shift to phase 2 of the Government's Omicron response plan comes in anticipation of a wave of thousands of cases of the variant sweeping through the country.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed new rules for travellers that will come into force alongside step one of the borders reopening on February 28.

Travellers would now be able to self-isolate for seven days instead of having to go through MIQ as long as they are fully vaccinated and are able to return a negative test before flying.

Day 8 of Parliament protest

Protesters have woken up to calm and still conditions in the capital this morning, on day eight of their sit-in on the Parliament lawn.

The atmosphere of the protest today resembles more like that of a farmer's market than the high tensions of last week.

There seem to be far fewer graphic signs; most of them say some variation of "End the Mandates" or "Freedom for New Zealand" rather than some of the aggressive and threatening messaging seen earlier on.

Protesters have resumed delivering speeches, which have varied widely in topic.

Protesters show no sign of leaving

In central Wellington, police reported having some successful talks with demonstrators yesterday. However local residents had now had "a gutsful" from protest disruption, and wanted the protesters gone.

Several protest groups asked for an audience with the Government to demand an end to vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions.

"Not one Government representative has engaged in dialogue with the peaceful protesters," a statement distributed mid-afternoon read.

"The protest is a result of immense frustration and concern. People are outraged by the conduct of the Government and its lack of respect, dismissive attitude and unwillingness to engage."

Although protesters have aired different views and grievances, opposition to vaccine mandates has been central to the convoy movement.

"The position of protesters and the Government have become entrenched, but this protest can end."