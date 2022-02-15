Police gear up to tow cars outside parliament, conversion therapy bill passed and further developments in Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 1160 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today including 56 in hospital.

There are 33 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region and five in the Lakes DHB region.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health said yesterday it was unable to give the specific locations of cases in each health board region due to a database transition, but hoped to resume this soon.

There are three cases in Tauranga Hospital and one in Rotorua Hospital.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

These include Rotorua's Skyline. It has been listed today as high risk for close contact on Monday, February 7, from 3.16pm to 4.30pm.

Bloomfield briefs public on self isolation and care with Omicron

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield is encouraging Kiwis to get "boosted and give each other some space" as the country moves to phase 2 today in an effort to tackle rising Omicron infections.

Bloomfield gave a briefing from midday on how home isolation and care for positive Omicron cases will operate at phase 2 of the Omicron response, which began last night.

He is providing more details on how technology will be used and other support for those isolating at home, either because they are a positive case or a close contact.

Police set to tow protesters' vehicles

Meanwhile, at Parliament, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said tow trucks will begin removing vehicles today.

He said they have also appealed for extra assistance, including from the New Zealand Defence Force for their towing capabilities.

A total of 500 fines have been issued and police warn they are preparing to tow illegally parked vehicles as the protest passes day nine of its occupation at parliament.

It's been over a week since Covid response protesters first brought parts of Wellington city to a standstill, and police and council have now signalled they will be taking a firmer line.

Police presence is now starting to grow at the end of Lambton Quay as protesters urge one another to "hold the line."

Meanwhile Act leader David Seymour says he's met with some of the anti-mandate protesters' leadership, and said it's time for a 'mature conversation' about de-escalation.

