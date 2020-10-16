Covid-19 funding a 'lifesaver' for Bay businesses

Anthony Van de Pas (left) and Ryan Van de Pas are receiving expert advice through the Regional Business Partner Network. Photo / George Novak

Nearly 1000 local businesses have benefited from $2 million in vouchers for invaluable business advice that some say have totally transformed their outlook post-Covid.

The Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN) has been delivering the Covid-19 funding nationwide to help support small to medium-sized businesses and ensure they not only survive but thrive through the crisis.

Pre-Covid the programme was 50 per cent co-funded, meaning businesses needed to pay the other half of the fees to cover the support.

However, the Covid-19 Business Advisory Fund is 100 per cent funded support, allowing businesses to access the programme regardless of their financial position.

The Tauranga Chamber of Commerce is the regional facilitator of this network across the Bay.

Eligible businesses who contact the chamber asking for help will have their needs assessed before being connected with an expert.

The chamber has received 2000 inquiries in the past six months and the $2m has been given out in both the Covid-19 Business Advisory Funding and the Tourism Transitions Fund.

Nationwide, demand has been high across all regions with registrations 876 per cent higher than the same time last year (March to September).

A total of $67m to date has been put into RBPN to support businesses and as of September 30, more than 12,300 businesses across New Zealand have received support from the Covid-19 Business Advisory voucher scheme.

Small and small to medium firms have been the primary target with more than 90 per cent of vouchers going to firms with fewer than 20 employees and 80 per cent going to firms with fewer than 10 employees.

Feedback about the funding and support has been positive with 76 per cent of respondents saying they couldn't have otherwise afforded the advice they received and 59 per cent saying they have gained a better understanding of the actions they need to consider or take going forward.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the teams had collectively doubled their yearly targets in just six months.

"The three Bay of Plenty Chambers have supported a thousand businesses in the six months since the first Covid-19 lockdown.

"The chambers are typically the first responders for businesses in need, and I am very proud of the team's continued commitment to supporting businesses who need guidance.

"The RBP programme is a triple win as businesses receive help, the provider is paid for services, and the Government gets more resilient businesses."

Tauranga's Brewbus NZ Craft Beer Tours New Zealand sought help through the Regional Business Partner Network and has been paired with Maverick Digital.

Business development manager Jacqui Addison said the team had been working with Maverick Digital for a month and it had been "incredibly beneficial" so far.

"We needed help with the digital side of the business. We were going to do some work on it pre-Covid but then the pandemic obviously hit and everything was shifted sideways.

"Working with Maverick Digital has been incredibly beneficial. They're in the tourism industry so they understand our needs and the needs of the industry.

"Without them, I think we would have got there in the end but the process has definitely been sped up having them guide us in the right direction.

"We're still fairly new into the process as we'll be working with them for six months but I see a lot of potential going forward."

Addison said business had started to pick up again as the tourism operator moved into its peak time.

Family-owned Tauranga business Vanquish Cycles may have closed its doors had the Van De Pas not received the Covid-19 funding, allowing them to employ the expertise of Love Your Business coach Phil Holland.

Co-owner Sandra Van De Pas said the funding and mentoring programme had totally transformed their outlook post-Covid.

"Phil has been absolutely phenomenal. He's worked with each of us individually and as a family and is helping us to work to our strengths and own each area of the business we're responsible for.

"When Covid happened our stress went through the roof. We are an established business but are relatively new to Tauranga and are still building our customer base.

"Because we are a family-owned business, none of us wanted to make decisions that might impact another member of the family, none of us wanted to fail. We got to a point where we just couldn't see the forest through the trees.

"Our relationships with each other is the most important thing so we would have closed the doors if it meant protecting our relationship with each other.

"What Phil has been able to do is come in as a completely neutral person and unpack it all for us and show us the way forward."

Van De Pas said she was feeling "cautiously optimistic" and was determined to stay in business and grow the customer base.

"We are holding our own and it can only get better from here."

Rotorua's KiwiSpan co-owner Jacquie McLeod said she had no idea the programme was available to businesses.

Since connecting with Absolute Accounting Solutions through the network, McLeod said her business had more direction.

"We've only been in the business for a year so when Covid-19 hit and everything dried up, we had no data to compare, we just knew we weren't doing well."

McLeod's partner Phil Clark had been working at KiwiSpan when the business came up for sale. Keen for a change, the pair decided to invest.

"We always knew where we wanted to go and where we wanted to take the business but we didn't have any of our goals in writing.

"We've now got a clear business plan and that support of a visit once a week. Nothing's perfect and it's certainly not easy but we are feeling more positive now."

McLeod said they had also been set up to work with Dimple Digital further down the track.