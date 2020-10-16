Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid-19 funding a 'lifesaver' for Bay businesses

6 minutes to read

Anthony Van de Pas (left) and Ryan Van de Pas are receiving expert advice through the Regional Business Partner Network. Photo / George Novak

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By:

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop is the Rotorua Daily Post's News Director

Nearly 1000 local businesses have benefited from $2 million in vouchers for invaluable business advice that some say have totally transformed their outlook post-Covid.

The Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN) has been delivering the Covid-19

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.