Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua Rotorua markets cancelled but other public services return in level 2

The Rotorua Night Market and Rotorua Farmers' Market have been cancelled, for now. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Night Market and Rotorua Farmers' Market have been cancelled, for now. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Night Market and Rotorua Farmers' Market have been cancelled this week despite most of New Zealand entering Covid-19 Delta alert level 2 from midnight.

Rotorua Lakes Council confirmed this afternoon the two popular events scheduled for this week will not be held while work was being carried out to ensure compliance with amended level 2 restrictions.

Yesterday, the Government announced New Zealand, except for Auckland, will enter into level 2 at 11.59pm but new guidelines were in place.

A council spokeswoman said teams were working with market stallholders to ensure all safety requirements can be met before their return.

Level 2 guidelines now require mandatory face coverings or masks at most public locations, greater contact tracing, social distancing, and gathering limits.

Other council buildings facilities and services will return. These include the Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua Library, Rotorua Aquatic Centre, Rotorua Energy Events Centre, Rotorua i-sites and the Rotorua Nursery.

The council's customer centre will be open but people are encouraged to use online and phone services as much as possible.

Rubbish and recycling will continue as normal, as will the landfill and transfer stations.

Council-owned campgrounds and overnight parking areas will reopen at this stage but are expected to be reviewed in response to changing alert levels.

Council meetings will continue online, with livestreaming available for people wanting to attend. Building inspections will continue but are expected to take longer than usual to ensure correct sanitation procedures are followed.

Other council services such as parking, animal control, public toilets, playgrounds and sports facilities, bus services, are all expected to resume but with alert level 2 rules in place.

More information can be found on the council's website.