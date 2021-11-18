Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Potential Covid case at Te Puna School

There is a potential Covid case in the Te Puna School community. Photo / NZME

A parent at Te Puna School has potentially tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands a communication was sent to parents last night saying the school had been made aware of this.

The children of the parent had been at school this week but were asymptomatic. The Ministry of Health, therefore, deemed this to be a low-risk scenario for the school.

The Ministry of Health and Education did not ask the school to close, however, parents were advised so they could make an informed choice about sending their child to school today.

The Te Puna School principal has been approached for comment.

This comes after after an email was sent to Tahatai Coast School parents yesterday saying there was a possibility someone in the school community had tested positive for Covid-19.

"This afternoon we received information from the Ministry of Health that there is a strong likelihood of a positive Covid-19 result within our Tahatai Coast School community," principal Matt Skilton said.

Health officials yesterday revealed two new cases in the Bay of Plenty - one in Mount Maunganui and the other in Tauranga.

The Tauranga case came in after the official 9am cut-off time for reporting and will be formally included in tomorrow's figures. there was a possibility someone in the school community had tested positive for Covid-19.

Based on advice from the Ministry of Health, the school will be closed on Friday allowing all staff and students to get tested.

A specific testing station will be set up at the school from Friday morning.

It is understood there are between 700 and 800 students at Tahatai Coast School.

Skilton said the school is working with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education. Close contacts of the possible case will be contacted by the Ministry of Health, he said.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said his office was aware of cases in Mount Maunganui and Pyes Pā.

"I had heard that that's the case. I think in the end this was inevitable, we're going to see this around New Zealand. That doesn't though mean it's not concerning and I acknowledge there'll be a lot of locals in Tauranga who will be concerned.

"I think the best we can say is if you're not vaccinated, get on to it. If you've got symptoms, obviously get tested. In the end though, what's also true is life has to go on, and the people of Tauranga and the Western Bay are resilient. I think they will, in a no-nonsense way, get on with it."

Bridges said Covid-19 was first detected in the wastewater in the Tauranga area about a week ago, and said he felt it was possible there had been a positive case in the community for a week.