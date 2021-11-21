Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Five new cases in Bay of Plenty

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are five new Covid cases today in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Four of these cases are linked to existing cases in Mount Maunganui. Investigations are underway into any possible links between the remaining case and any known cases.

It is critical that anyone with any cold or flu symptoms gets tested as quickly as possible – maintaining a high rate of testing in the Bay of Plenty will help to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Case interviews continue to identify new locations of interest which are being added regularly to the webpage.

Everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest daily and follow any advice given.

There is one new case of Covid-19 in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

This case is in Taupō and is a close contact of a known case.

Locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has released a number of new locations of interest in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

2pm update

Welcome Bay Pharmacy 252 Welcome Bay Road, Welcome Bay, Tauranga. Tuesday 16 November. 11:45am - 1pm

Pak'n Save, Papamoa. 42 Domain Road, Papamoa Beach, Papamoa 3118. Friday 19 November. 10:56 am - 12:21 pm.

12pm update

Countdown Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: 19 Girven Road, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Thursday November 18 between 4.04pm and 5.50pm.

BP Connect, Mount Maunganui: 570 Maunganui Road, Mt Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Friday, November 19 between 9.51am and 11.08am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

8am update

McDonalds, Tauranga: 549 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3110. Sunday, November 14 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm

Zest Bakery and Cafe Greerton: 187 Chadwick Rd, Greerton, Tauranga 3112. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.15pm and 2.30pm. Thursday, November 18 between 2.45pm and 5pm.

Bayview Roast and Fish and Chips Shop Tauranga: 19 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3110. Wednesday, November 17 between 5pm and 6pm.

Welcome Sushi, Tauranga: 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 9am and 11am.

Buff Hair and Beauty, Tauranga South: 575 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at this location during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They will have to have another test on day five after being exposed and people must stay home until a negative result is returned.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," a notice reads.

Members of the public who were at these locations are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui testing centres

Mount Maunganui Sports Centre

Corner of Maunganui and Hull Roads

Open today from 10am until 4pm.

Tauranga Race Course

Open today from 10am until 4pm.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

Testing is now available 8.30am to 3pm daily at The Copthorne Hotel.

Entry is from Ward Ave (off Fenton St) and exit is on to Maida Vale St.

Kahukura Clubrooms testing station in Rotorua has now closed.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

79 Miro Street, Taupō

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm

Sun 4pm update

• Tauranga Hospital: 829 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South. Sunday, November 14, 6am and 7.30pm. Monday, November 15, between 6am and 3.30. Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm. Tuesday, November 18, between 6am and 3.30pm.

• The Coffee Club: 1 Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui. Thursday, November 18, between 10.15am and 12pm.

• Le Chat Noir: 144 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.15am and 11.45am.

• Red Cross Shop: 199 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 8.45am and 10.20am.

• Freddy's Coffee Cart: Cnr Sandhurst and Gloucester Sts, Mount Maunganui. Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

• Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe: 135 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.05am and 11.25am.

• Mustard Seed Cafe: 160 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi. Tuesday, November 16, between 12.05pm and 1.50pm.

• KY Fast Food: 8 Turangi Town Centre, Turangi. Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

The Tauranga Hospital has been listed as a location of interest four times across four days earlier this week.

The first visit was on Sunday, November 14 between 6am and 7.30pm, the second visit was a day later at 6am to 8pm.

The second two visits were on Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm and then two days later between 6am and 3.30pm.

Anyone who was at the hospital during these specified times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

KY Fast Food and Mustard Seed Cafe in Turangi have also been identified as locations of interest.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at Mustard Seed Cafe on Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

KY Fast Food was visited on Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

Anyone who visited these two locations during the specified time must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

2pm update

• Four Square Te Puna: 626 SH2 RD6, Tauranga. Thursday, November 11, 5.45pm-7pm

• Sporting Life: 46 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Thursday, November 18, 10.35am-12.10pm

• Countdown Fraser Cove: 229 Fraser St, Tauranga South, Tauranga. Wednesday, November 17, 1.40pm-4.10pm

• SuperValue Te Kūiti: 95 Rōra St, Te Kūiti. Tuesday, November 16, 6.45am-3.15pm

• Stirling Sports Centre Place: 103/501 Victoria St, Hamilton Central, Hamilton. Thursday, November 11, 3.20pm-6.30pm

• Z Petrol Station Palm Beach: 16 Domain Rd, Pāpāmoa Beach, Pāpāmoa. Friday, November 19, 11.22am-12.30pm

• Thomas's Fish Shop: 74 Broadway, Kaikohe. Friday, November 12, 3pm-4pm

The Jaid Beauty Salon on Hinemoa St, Rotorua, was visited by a person with the virus last Tuesday, November 16, between 4.15pm and 6pm.

The popular Mount Mellick Bar was exposed to a positive case on Friday, November 12, between 9.45pm and 11.59pm and again the next day, November 13, between 12am and 1.30am.

12pm update

• Mount Mellick Bar: 317 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui (twice)

• Jaid Beauty Salon: 1144 Hinemoa St, Rotorua

• Subway Kerikeri: 9 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at those places during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They will have to have another test on day five after being exposed and people must stay home until a negative result is returned.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," a notice reads.

Members of the public who were at these locations are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Subway Kerikeri, on Cobham Rd in Kerikeri, has also been named a location of interest. A person with Covid was there on Friday, November 12, between 12pm and 1pm.

The advice for people there at the same time is to monitor your health for 14 days after visiting and get a test if symptoms start to develop.

The ministry released one new location earlier this morning.

10.15am update

• Four Square Koutu: 48 Koutu Rd, Koutu, Rotorua

Shoppers at a dairy in Rotorua are advised to monitor their health for two weeks after a person with Covid-19 was there two days ago.

The Four Square Koutu, on Koutu Rd in Rotorua, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

They were at the shop on Friday afternoon, between 1.30pm and 2.45pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to watch for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test if they start to get sick.

Health officials are expected to release new locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 after a new community case was identified in Hawke's Bay.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a person who had travelled to Auckland had tested positive for the virus on arrival in Hawke's Bay.

The person involved had permission to make the trip, the local district health board said, and is now in isolation. People who had come into contact with them are also now being tested for Covid.

No new locations of interest have been identified in Hawke's Bay as of 10.30am.

The ministry released 35 new locations of interest throughout the day yesterday.

According to the list, the latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was late on Friday afternoon in Tūrangi, near Taupō.

Infected shopper at Tūrangi supermarket late Friday afternoon

An infected member of the public was at the New World Tūrangi supermarket, on Ohuanga Rd, for just over an hour.

The affected time is between 4pm and 5.15pm and anyone who was shopping there during that time is urged to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed.

If symptoms start to show, get a Covid test immediately and stay home until a negative result is returned.

Yesterday's locations drop included a string of shops, supermarkets and gas stations in the Waikato region.

A number of new places were also identified in Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Rotorua, Dargaville and Kawakawa.

Meanwhile, places of interest connected to Covid cases in Auckland have slowed down; with authorities last releasing any in the region six days ago.

Only four locations in Auckland are now on the list - all in the Manukau, South Auckland, area.

New locations of interest at 6pm

• Faded Barbershop Tauranga. Friday, November 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Friday November 12, 8pm-11.59pm

• IKandi Mount Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1am

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Yoyoso The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.38pm-1.13pm

• Platypus Shoes The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.44pm-1.15pm

• Countdown Fairy Springs. Monday, November 15, 6pm-8.30pm

• New World Turangi. Tuesday, November 16, 11.15am-1pm

• Gas Pōkeno. Tuesday, November 16, 12.30pm-1pm

• New World Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, 4pm-5.15pm

Auckland's current locations of interest

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: 5 Ronwood Ave, Manukau: Weds, Nov 10, 10am-2pm

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: Tues, Nov 9, 10am-6.30pm

• Postie Westfield Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2pm-3.45pm

• Pagani Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2.30pm-4.15pm