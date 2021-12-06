Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Eight new cases in BOP, none in Lakes, new school case, DHB hits milestone

Kiwis will have access to Pfizer’s new antiviral treatment for Covid-19, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Pharmac had secured 60,000 doses. Video / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

Covid in our region

There are eight new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty and no new cases in Lakes District Health Board region today.

All the Bay of Plenty cases are in the Tauranga area and one person is in hospital.

The total number of active cases in the Bay of Plenty is 80 with 30 in Lakes.

There are 98 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 66 people in hospital.

Of those in hospital, seven are in ICU

New positive case at Tauranga school

A Brookfield School student is at home self isolating after a positive Covid-19 case at the Tauranga school.

In a post to the school's Facebook page, principal Ngaere Durie said staff and students from Room 10 and Room 11 who attended a trip to Waihī were considered close contacts.

"If your child is in one of those classes, please stay home, get tested and follow guidelines from Healthline.

Read more.

DHB hits milestone

Lakes District Health Board region has reached the 90 per cent first Covid-19 vaccination milestone.

More than 84,900 people have received their first dose and saw the region hit the key target on Monday.

Lakes DHB Chief Executive Nick Saville-Wood said this was a significant achievement.

Read more.

Locations of interest:

December 6 update

High risk: Tauranga Central Police Station. Sunday December 5. 2.44pm-3pm: Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

December 5 update

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui

St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui: December 1 between 10.30am and 1.45pm

New World Gate Pa: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

PaK'nSave Cameron Rd Tauranga: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

December 4 update

Tauranga, Te Puke and Mount Maunganui

Maketu Landing Dairy Maketu: November 28 between 7.19am and 8.39am

St Vincent De Paul Tauranga Op Shop: November 29 between 2.30pm and 4.40pm.

Te Puke New World: December 1 between 12.12pm and 1.59pm.

Waipuna Hospice Shop Te Puke: December 2 between 1.47pm and 3.02pm

Countdown Te Puke: December 2 between 2pm and 3.15pm.

New World Supermarket, Gate Pa: December 1 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bridgestone Tyres, Te Puke: December 1 between 9.54am and 11.04am

Bethlehem Baptist Church Bethlehem: November 29 between 9am and 11.30am

Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department Tauranga: November 29 between 3.45pm and 5pm.

Te Puke Home Cookery Te Puke: December 1 between 9.49am and 10.54am.

Countdown Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 2.30pm and 8pm.

Cameronian Dairy Tauranga: November 29 between 2.20pm and 3.45pm.

Advantage Tyres Te Puke: December 1 between 11.51am and 12.21pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Maunganui: November 27 between 12pm and 2.10pm.

The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.45pm and 3.30pm.

Supercheap Auto Mount Maunganui: November 27 between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Doug Jarvis Butcher & Deli Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Pāpāmoa Library: November 30 between 1.15pm and 4pm

Gull Te Puke: November 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui: November 23 and 24 between 4.45am and 7am.

JB Hi-Fi Bayfair Mount Maunganui: December 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Farmers Bayfair Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bendon Outlet Fashion Island, Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bunnings Warehouse, Mt Maunganui: November 30 between 9.45am and 11am.

Paper Plus Pāpāmoa Plaza: December 1 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Mecca Maxima Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Taupō

McDonalds Taupō: November 30 between 11am and 3pm

Taharepa Bakehouse and Cafe, Taupō: November 29 between 2.15pm and 3.10pm

WOF and REGO Centre Vehicle Testing, Taupo: November 30 between 11am and 12pm

For further locations of interest and what to do if you were exposed