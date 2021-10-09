Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Katikati case will increase anxiety in Lakes District Health Board - CEO

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The chief executive of the Lakes District Health Board expects anxiety in the community and Covid-19 testing levels to increase after a person from Auckland who visited the Bay of Plenty town of Katikati tested positive.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the case on Saturday evening. The person had been living in Pukekohe but was in the process of moving house to Katikati. They had been crossing the border into Bay of Plenty, with an exemption, as part of the move.

Pop-up testing stations have opened in the small coastal town and several locations of interest have been listed.

Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said medical staff and facilities were prepared if any local cases appeared.

"We've been manning the battle stations for some months now," he said. "The hospital will be all prepared."

Sometimes the DHB had staff that travelled from the Western Bay of Plenty and they would be encouraged to get tested, Saville-Wood said.

Lakes District Health Board chief executive Nick Saville-Wood. Photo / Andrew Warner

He also said the DHB would continue to encourage people to get vaccinated:

The person who tested positive was moving to a rural area in alert level 2 north of Katikati, the Ministry of Health said.

The test result was typical of those from early or late infection stages and was under further investigation, yesterday.

The person's family used the tracer app and their family had been tested and isolated, the Ministry of Health said.

Locations of interest from Thursday are Hammer Hardware from 10am to noon, the Good Life op shop from 11.05am to 12.25pm, Waipuna Hospice Shop from 11.15am to 12.50pm, Katikati Antiques and Interiors from 10.45am to 12.15pm and Muraltown Traders from 10.55am to 12.20pm. The Bottle-O Katikati was visited on Friday from 7.15pm to 8.45pm.

The Ministry of Health said a vaccination clinic at Katikati RSA and Citizens Club on the corner of Henry and Main Roads will open from 10am to 2pm today. No booking was needed.

Testing sites in Katikati would be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm. These included Katikati Medical Centre, and an additional site at the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms.

Health authorities said the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms site would extend its opening hours if needed. Tests are free of charge.

Another testing centre was open today at Tauranga Accident and HealthCare on 19 Second Avenue until 6pm, Bay of Plenty District Health Board said.