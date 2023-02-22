The redevelopment of the Heron Cres elder housing village has started. Pictured in the foreground are the remains of the kauri tree which was formerly in the neighbouring Diggelmann Park.

Work has begun around the elder housing units on Heron Cres.

The works are the first step in the process to redevelop the elder housing village, which is now over 40 years old.

When finished, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council project will see the existing 11 units replaced with a set of new modern units, with final designs to be decided by elected members.

The project is the second elder housing development in Katikati recently, with tenants moving into the seven new units built at Beach Rd earlier this year.

While final plans for Heron Cres — including the number of units to be built — are still to be considered and approved by elected members, the council is “keen to begin initial earthworks to see elder housing tenants settled in the new units as soon as possible”.

Initial site preparation has begun and will include removing existing units, building a new retaining wall between the site and Diggelmann Park, remedying drainage issues and building preparation.

The majority of funding for the Heron Cres project comes from $5.34 million of the Government’s Better Off funding allocated via the Three Waters Reform Package approved last year.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council CEO John Holyoake says with our area becoming more popular and cost of living continuing to rise, there’s growing pressure on homeowners and renters to meet rising housing costs. But the council can help, he says, and with Government funding and a rent increase, it comes at no cost to ratepayers.

“Affordable housing for older people is a key area of concern in our district — need is increasing, and supply is very limited. At the moment, Katikati’s housing stock of mostly three and four-bedroom homes doesn’t fit the needs of our older population, who typically want to downsize.

“Providing affordable housing, especially for older people, often means they can stay in their local community and continue to contribute to the strong social networks and proactive community that make Katikati so special.”

Figures show that 30 per cent of people living in Katikati are over 70 years old, and most are on an annual income of less than $50,000 (58 per cent of all households).

The move to support the elder community by retaining and redeveloping the elder housing was backed by the community (88 per cent in support) through the Long Term Plan 2021-31.

The council will be sharing its approved final concepts by the end of autumn.

Elder housing

The council provides housing for those over 65 years old and with limited means at an affordable rate. They have 70 units - 19 in Waihī Beach, 17 in Katikati and 34 in Te Puke.

There are two elder housing villages in Katikati — Heron Cres and Tui Place, but both are now over 40 years old (built between 1977 and 1982). A third new village was built by the council in 2022 at Beach Rd with seven new units.

The redevelopment project at Heron Cres will remain within the existing elder housing village footprint.