Coromandel update: State highway works in April

Geotechnical investigations on State Highway 25A.

With the last of the summer resealing coming to an end, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists to follow the relevant temporary speed limits to ensure the safety of other road users, road workers and themselves.

While most drivers are getting it right through worksites, it is disappointing to see some people speeding and putting others at risk, says Roger Brady, Bay of Plenty system manager.

“Speeding vehicles can flick up loose metal and other objects, which can be dangerous to our road workers and other road users,” he says.

“Motorists also have less control at higher speeds. They may clip road cones and send them flying at our road workers or oncoming traffic, or lose control completely.

“Even when there is no one working on site, we may leave speed limits in place to protect road users. Drivers should consider reduced visibility and the effects of temporary surfaces at night and in bad weather, as well as the safety of motorcyclists and cyclists.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we make no apologies for this.”

This is what you can expect to see on your journeys in the upcoming weeks:

SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa: Safety improvement works continue at active sites between Tanners Point Rd to Kauri Point Rd (road widening), and Sargent Drive (slip repairs), intermittent stop/go traffic management will be in place at Lockington Rd/Matahui Rd intersection (roundabout construction) and Apata Station Rd to Esdaile Rd (road widening) which may cause longer delays. Lane shifts and speed reductions will be in place.

SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage to the road structure. Work is ongoing to retreat the road to allow vehicles past. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing, and work to repair the slip has commenced.

SH25 Kereta Hill: Night-time closures will be in place from April 26 for up to 10 days while road repair work is undertaken. There will be a one-hour time slot each night between 11pm and midnight to allow vehicles through. During the day the road will be closed between 11am and midday to undertake chip-sealing and paint-marking when the temperatures are higher.

SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge or SH25 via Coromandel Town.