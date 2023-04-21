Work to rebuild this section of State Highway 25 near Opoutere is under way Photo / Waka Kotahi

Work to rebuild this section of State Highway 25 near Opoutere is under way Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi advises that State Highway 25 will be closed over seven weeknights for urgent work to repair and reseal the road at Kereta Hill. Daytime sealing works will also be required.

In a release, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said: ‘Contractors need a clear road space to carry out the necessary repairs to the pavement. As this section of state highway is very narrow, the road will have to be closed for periods overnight to keep everyone safe, in particular the road workers.

“We understand how vital the Coromandel loop road is, especially while State Highway 25A is closed, however, this repair work is essential ahead of winter. The total amount of nights the road will be closed is seven, plus three periods of daytime sealing.”

On the days of sealing, the road will be closed from 11am to 12pm only.

The agency said overnight closures will run from Wednesday April 26 through to Thursday May 4, weeknights only and weather dependent. The closure hours are between 8pm and 11 pm and midnight to 5 am. The road will be open for one hour between 11 pm and midnight to allow people through.

“We are very aware of the sacrifices local residents, businesses and communities are having to make at the moment and we thank people for their patience while this work is under way. Emergency access will be available at all times.”

In addition to the Kereta Hill road repairs, NZTA is continuing to monitor about 50 slip sites along SH25. Here’s an update on this week’s work.

SH25 Opoutere-McBeth underslip Our contractors have continued to remove the slip material from the “crater” to expose the harder, more suitable material where we’ll be able to construct the retaining wall. They have also installed a temporary drainage system to manage water coming out from the slip face. On Monday, the crew will start preparing and concreting the base for the mass blocks (concrete blocks) which will form the retaining wall. Rock from the quarry has already been carted to the site in preparation for work starting on Monday.

At this point, weather permitting, works are expected to be completed and the road fully opened for both heavy and light vehicles by the end of May.

SH25A Taparahi slip While the design options are being investigated, work on the site is as needed.

SH25A western side Contractors have moved a significant amount of the remaining slip material from SH25A. Larger sections of the area have received attention in the past week. This is an ongoing project and will take a lot of time and will be undertaken when resources have availability between higher priority sites.

SH25A eastern side Works to cut back the remaining slips which affect the road are still under way. Major works are required immediately west (uphill) from the westbound passing lane and are programmed to be delivered in May. The gated road closure will be moved to the Puketui Rd intersection at the end of May.

SH25 between Thames and Te Kouma Vegetation clearing, including the removal of large trunks and root balls, is under way as well as slip removal and drainage reinstatement. The construction of a major rockfill embankment between Ruamahunga Bay and Tapu started last week and is expected to be completed at the end of the first week of May. The road is open to stop/go traffic management at the rockfill site during the day and the road is fully reopened to two reduced-width lanes at night.

SH25 Coromandel to Tairua Slip removal and drainage reinstatement is under way on SH25 between Coromandel and Kuaotunu. This work will continue on a priority basis over the next couple of weeks. Geotechnical drilling works will be required through a narrow area of SH25 between Kuaotunu and Wharekaho in the second week of May. The works will require night-time full road closures – potentially up to five nights (Sunday through Thursday nights). Any closures will be advised to the public in advance.

SH25 Hikuai Settlement Road dump site As part of the resource consent requirements we’re forming a decanting earth bund - it’s to store run-off and allows time for the sediment to settle before the water is discharged. Once this is installed the contractor can continue moving material from the slip sites to the storage area. Stop/go traffic management may be in place on Hikuai Settlement Rd to allow material for the new access route to be placed on-site.

SH25 Whangamatā to Waihī Slip removal and drainage reinstatement continues at this site. This work will continue on a priority basis over the next week. Guardrail reinstatement will be completed between Whiritoa and Waihī during the next couple of weeks. Permanent repair works on the underslip between Whiritoa and Waihī are likely to start in late May/early June, weather and site conditions permitting, once the SH25 Opoutere-McBeth underslip repair has been completed. To deliver the permanent repair works the road will need to be closed periodically; any closures will be advised to the public in advance.

SH25 Manaia Site investigations have been completed and geotech design work is under way. In the meantime the site is being monitored by our crews, and two-monthly by our geotech team. People are urged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they travel and be prepared to wait.

SH25A Taparahi - Kōpū to Hikuai

Next month we’ll announce the best solution for the large slip on SH25A, with a decision on how we’ll restore the road.

We’re assessing three options at once so we can quickly progress to the design phase once we’ve made a decision. The options are to build a new road bypassing the slip, to build a bridge over the slip, or to build a retaining wall and then rebuild the collapsed road. You can read a bit more about the options in our last e news here.

While we work through the data and choose the best option, we’d like to introduce Jess Andrew. Jess is our regional manager for system design. She’s playing a vital role in the repair process and in ensuring the solution stands the test of time.

Keep an eye on our project webpage

Check out the frequently asked questions

Check road and weather conditions on our website: Journey Planner.

Follow our regional Facebook page - Waikato and the Bay of Plenty: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato Bop

For local roads, you can keep an eye on the Thames Coromandel District Council Facebook page or website.

Supplied Copy-Waka Kotahi