Coromandel MP Scott Simpson’s public information meetings cancelled

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / File

Things have changed dramatically since setting up the three public information meetings planned for Friday, February 17, says Coromandel MP Scott Simpson.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has wreaked havoc across our region and other parts of NZ. We’re now in a National State of Emergency and on balance, I’ve taken the decision to postpone these meetings while we focus our recovery on our battered region. Roading networks around the peninsula remain severely compromised.

“As it happens, at least one of the venues has been designated as a welfare centre. The teams at [Waka Kotahi] NZTA and TCDC [Thames-Coromandel District Council] are literally up to their eyeballs focusing all available resources on the situation at hand.

“I still plan to have information meetings, but now is just not the right time to be holding them. The slip on SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai) is still moving and it is unrealistic to have answers about what is going to happen until the experts can properly assess the situation.

“Please contact my office any time for help, assistance, or information on 0800 550 330.

“Take care, Coromandel.”