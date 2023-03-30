Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Coromandel crash: Two people injured in two-vehicle crash

Police and an ambulance are attending a crash near Whitianga. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 25 near Whitianga.

Police were called shortly before midday, a statement from police said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been airlifted to Auckland with critical injuries.

Another patient was also injured and was still at the scene, she said.

Two rescue helicopters, two first response units, one ambulance and one manager were called to the scene.

The road is closed and there is no available diversion.

Motorists are asked to consider delaying travel or expect delays.


