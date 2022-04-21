The reappointed Tauranga commissioners are Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, chair of the Commission Anne Tolley, and Stephen Selwood. Photo / File

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.

The reappointed Tauranga commissioners are the chairwoman of the Commission Anne Tolley, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood, and Shadrach Rolleston.

"As the council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever," Mahuta said.

"The reappointment of the current Tauranga Commissioners will provide crucial continuity and stability as they work across the city and wider Bay of Plenty.

"I look forward to seeing them deliver on the 2024-34 Long-term Plan and investment opportunities, and I am confident that the trust and confidence that they are building between the council and community will ensure a smooth transition back to locally elected representatives in July 2024."

Mahuta said she acknowledged the significant work by the Commission to date "to ensure the best possible future for Tauranga".

"They have demonstrated the ability to understand the needs of the community and what is required to deliver substantial and necessary change to a rapidly growing city."

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said he was "very pleased" to be reappointed.

"We've got a huge sort of work programme in place and while we've achieved quite a lot in the just slightly over 12 months we've been here, there's a lot more to do.

"What this appointment enables is continuity right through so we can deliver on many of the initiatives we've started."

The reappointment would also provide the opportunity to embed the 2024-2034 Long-term Plan and to set the framework for the future council to pick up, he said.

"They may support that in full or they may well change it, which is part of the process, but at least we will have established a good platform for the new council to establish itself and carry on the good work for Tauranga and for the future."

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said she was "honoured" by the confidence of the Minister and "delighted" to have the other three commissioners continue.

"We have a good mix of skills and work hard for the Tauranga community."

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta announcing her intention to extend the term of Tauranga's commission, flanked by MPs Angie Warren-Clark and Jan Tinetti in March. Photo / Andrew Warner

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said it felt "reassuring" that the commissioners had been given a chance to continue the direction they had set and to embed some of the decisions already made.

When asked what had gone well so far, Rolleston said reorientating the council to be more "outward-focused" towards the community and improving relationships with other councils, tangata whenua and the Crown.

Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber said the reappointment of the commissioners was "the best solution" for the short-term.

"It's not the long-term answer - we need to go back to democratically elected."

The reappointment would mean a "continuation of what we've seen over the last year, which is really getting Tauranga focused on their long-term plans".

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said the reappointment would give "a high degree of continuity" which was a "positive" aspect.

"I think the Tauranga City Council area will probably be well served by them continuing rather than having a disruptive change."

The Tauranga Commission was appointed following an independent review in November 2020 which identified significant governance problems with the council.

The commissioners have been in place since February 2021 and are now appointed for a further term until July 2024.

