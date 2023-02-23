Chorus Box, Moresby Ave, Waihi - Not just Black and White with artist Lyn Randall.

Waihi locals are spreading the word that there are two new artworks in town but are curious to know how they got there.

“Cast your mind back to August last year when we put out the call to artists to take part in the Chorus Cabinet Art project – a first for the Hauraki District,” said Mayor Toby Adams.

“Two of the chosen artists have completed their cabinets in Waihi, with another one still to come. There’s two in the pipeline for Paeroa and, two in the Plains. From what we’ve seen already, we can take a lot of pride in the calibre of the artists’ work and the life they’ve added to these previously bare Chorus cabinets,” he said.

On Colebrook St, Waihi, the striking Tui in the Sky by free spirited artist Joel Nicholls “is a visual representation of the wind and sky that lifts and guides birds, in this case, the tui”.

“The visual intends to feel refreshing. Just as the air we breathe gives us life,” said Joel.

Chorus Box, Colebrook Rd, Waihi - Tui of the Sky with artist Jo Nicolls.

Lyn Randall’s colourful Not just Black and White cabinet at the top end of Moresby Ave pays homage to the Akrad Radio Corporation, formed in Waihi in 1934, as well as to an inclusive society represented by the 15 most used Pride flags.

“The design message is that life is ‘not just black and white’ but instead inclusive of society’s variety,” said Lyn, with the main rainbow flag coming out of a stylised version of the Clipper 5M4 radio produced in 1954.

Akrad had premises on Moresby Ave after amalgamating with PYE electronics.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon says it’s wonderful to see such vibrant artwork on Chorus cabinets in Hauraki District.

“We were really impressed with the standard of designs and it is fantastic to see these now coming to life,” she said.

“It just shows the depth of talent in the district and the two murals already completed have set the bar really high for those yet to come.

“We are really grateful for the support of council to bring murals to our cabinets within Hauraki’s streetscape and we’re looking forward to continuing the partnership.”

Rebecca Coggins’ Dark Ocean at 2088 State Highway 25, although not 100 perc ent finished, is already getting a lot of praise on social media from passing motorists.

“We’ll showcase more completed Chorus cabinets making a difference to their neighbourhoods over the next few months,” said Mayor Toby.

In the meantime, look out for the artists at work at the following locations:

· Buzzing around Town – Cnr Orchard West Rd and Darlington St, Ngatea

· Paradise on Aorangi – 21 Aorangi Rd, Paeroa

· Mānawtia a Matariki – outside Paeroa College, Te Aroha Rd, Paeroa

· Fantasy Mine – 23 Mataura Rd, Waihi

Supplied copy