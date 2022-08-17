Lyn Eldholt in front of the new Katikati Coffin Club shed. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Plenty of theories about death and dying are tossed around when you belong to a coffin club — it's an occupational hazard.

But Lyn Eldholt's views may differ from her peers, she says.

She believes that we are spiritual beings having a human experience.

''I believe we come back as a guide to people, and when it's time to go home, you've been called and it's time to go."

So Lyn, who is the secretary-treasurer at Katikati Coffin Club, is not frightened of death.

''To me the body is just the bag and what's inside of the bag lives forever ... the body is just a vessel.

''Apparently when you die you never ever go alone, you are always with a relative ... how cool is that? I'm not ready to die but I'm not worried because basically you are going home.''

Lyn doesn't necessarily believe in heaven and hell — to her heaven is an ''energy of everything''.

This is the sort of chit-chat that sometimes crops up at the Katikati Coffin Club.

''But I'm probably the only one who thinks like that,'' she says.

''When you come here we play the fool a lot because ... while we talk about death and dying we don't talk about it in a morbid way. We talk about it in a lighthearted manner. It's always interesting.''

Lois would like to see more women join the group for the social aspect. While there are many women in their 300 members, not many come to the group.

They have new premises now on Prestidge Rd.

The club is where woodwork enthusiasts can indulge in their craft and there's a big social aspect. The topic of death is sometimes discussed.

"Our whole purpose is to open the discussion on death and dying and we make coffins for our members," says spokesman John Russell.

John says the club is one of just three or four nationally. It has featured in national documentaries and one by the BBC.

"One of the bonuses in being in the club is seeing the reactions when you tell people you're part of a coffin club," he says.

The details

What: Katikati Coffin Club monthly meetings

Where: 78a Prestidge Rd, (off Morton Rd)

When: Wednesdays 8.30am-12pm

Contact John Russell 549 4209.