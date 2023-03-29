The team from the Tauranga branch of the Citizens Advice Bureau is excited to share its expertise with people from Te Puke. Photo / Supplied

Te Puke residents are about to benefit from a world of knowledge and free, independent advisers getting a whole lot closer.

The Citizens Advice Bureau is joining the Te Puke community, running fortnightly drop-in sessions at Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Te Puke Library starting on April 4.

The new drop-in sessions will run from 1pm-3pm on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

If you pop into the library at that time, a Citizens Advice Bureau team member will be on hand to do what they do best — provide guidance and advice free of charge.

Citizens Advice Bureau Tauranga branch manager Claire Hine is excited to have her team welcomed into another community where they can do a lot of good.

“We’ve all had that experience of trying to figure something out and not really knowing where to start. It can be an anxious and frustrating time. But that’s where we can help.

“Our team are experts at knowing where to go for the information you need. We can answer all sorts of questions and get you the information you need to be confident in whatever you’re doing.”

The Citizens Advice Bureau can help with:

free, confidential, independent information and advice

making sure you know your rights

accessing services

advocating for positive social change in laws and policies

Citizens Advice Bureau services are often accessed by people who are new to New Zealand, are unfamiliar with online systems or have trouble understanding English.

Te Puke has a diverse population with many families who could fit this brief and really benefit from Citizens Advice Bureau’s services.

Libraries eastern team leader Amanda-Jane McFadden has been working hard in the background to bring more great services like the Citizens Advice Bureau into the library. She’s thrilled to have Claire and her team on board.

“Working behind the library desk, I can vouch for the curly questions that we get. So I know our community are going to love having Claire and her team so close by.

“Having a friendly face to talk to when you need it is so helpful. I’m really pleased the library can help facilitate it and add some more value to our community.”

She says the library is a great space for these kinds of services, and the council is committed to finding more ways for our libraries to add to our community’s wellbeing.

In addition to a packed calendar of regular library events, Te Puke Library also hosts a Justice of the Peace Clinic 10.30am to 12.30pm on Thursdays and an AA Service Desk open 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.



