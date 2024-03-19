Chuni Leang’s traditional Cambodian dance

Originally from Cambodia, now living in Te Puke, Chuni Leang will be dancing on stage at the Tauranga Multicultural Festival

Te Puke’s Chuni Leang loves making people smile.

One way is to dance - and that is what she will be doing at the Tauranga Multicultural Festival on Saturday.

Chuni is originally from Cambodia but came to New Zealand nine years ago.

It was only in 2018 that she decided to learn traditional Cambodian dance.

She reckons traditional classical Cambodian dance has a lot of meanings relating to blessings and Buddhism.

“In the past, it was usually performed in the royal palace for the royal family.”

Now, with its representation of conferring blessings, it is performed at events such as birthdays and weddings as well as at festivals such as this weekend’s.

Chuni dances regularly at events in Hamilton, where there is a strong Cambodian community, and she hopes members will be in Tauranga at the weekend to take part in the Parade of Nations.

She will, however, be dancing solo.

Chuni and her husband and two young sons visited Cambodia last year and she feels it is important to share and learn about the culture even though she no longer lives there.

She sees sharing with those from other countries and with New Zealanders as an important part of the multicultural festival.

“It is important for myself [to have a link to home] and if I’m not taking action to do that, we are going to lose that.

“Hopefully our new generation is interested in that as well and we can pass that on to the next generation.”

For over two decades, the Tauranga Multicultural Festival has transformed The Historic Village into a vibrant hub to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and diversity within the Bay of Plenty.

Saturday will mark the event’s 25th year with over 5000 people expected to embrace cultural performances, experience authentic global cuisine and explore arts and crafts from around the globe.

The Historic Village streets will be lined with information kiosks, providing valuable resources for the migrant community to learn about services in the area.

Music workshops will connect musicians, allowing attendees to experience the instruments of other cultures.

At midday, the festival hosts the Parade of Nations, where over 35 countries will march proudly through The Historic Village streets with their home country banners and national flags.

Locals can learn about ethnic communities through interactive discovery tents. Activities such as Aboriginal dot painting and African bead bracelet making will engage and educate youngsters about activities from other cultures.

Tauranga Multicultural president Premila D’Mello says the festival not only gives migrants a chance to celebrate their identity in their own community, but provides insights to the community into the cultures who have chosen this region as their home.

“The festival brings people together through the shared experience of food, cultural performances and art to strengthen the social bonds of the community,” she says.

The festival runs from 10am-5pm at Tauranga Historic Village on 17th Avenue.



