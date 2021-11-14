Christmas Appeal: What's on the food bank's Christmas wishlist?

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / George Novak

Pavlovas, mince pies, juicy hams and the token box of favourites is what many Kiwis associate with Christmas time.

While many would otherwise go without, Tauranga Community Foodbank is making sure hundreds of people will get to enjoy nutritious and delicious food over the festive season.

The Bay of Plenty Times' six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank started on Saturday.

Manager Nicki Goodwin said parcels all had a similar base of all the important food groups, developed with help from a dietician.

The parcels meant a variety of simple meals can be made and people could also take recipe cards for some inspiration.

Whether you're a vegan, celiac, or had another dietary requirement, the team worked to cater to everyone's needs.

Goodwin said parcels were also designed around food that can be cooked on a barbecue.

"It is a very sad fact that a lot of people are living in their cars and use the free public barbecues."

Waipuna Hospice Depot gave the food bank pots and pans that aren't suitable to be sold which are given out to those who don't have any.

An example of a standard food parcel for a family of four. Photo / Supplied

Opening the parcels was like opening a present, and people were "pleasantly surprised" with the eggs, meat and vegetables in front of them that they couldn't otherwise afford.

As well as the essentials the team often ran low on, treats and goodies were "the icing on the cake".

Most of the parcels went to families with children who were always delighted to see a treat, and volunteers got a buzz from putting in special surprises for clients.

This could only happen through donations as the food bank's money was spent on the essentials.

"Everyone deserves a treat, regardless of what your situation is."

As well as what's needed, the food bank welcomes any Christmas treats.

What's in a parcel

Food parcels are individually created to support the number of people in a family.

Margarine, onions, peanut butter or jam, potatoes, eggs, cleaning product, personal care, bread, chickpeas, milk, baked beans, spaghetti, tinned tomatoes, sweet corn, tinned fish, tinned fruit, soup, carton milk, sugar, cereal, drinks, pasta, biscuits or crackers, treats, muesli bars, chips, sausages, chicken, pies, cakes, toilet rolls and soap, cleaning product, and personal care.

Every parcel also contained mince, frozen vegetables, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Clients can also choose to add in baking supplies, tea, coffee, sanitary supplies, nappies, pet food and other items if they're available.

Wish list

Items the food bank is running low and always need

• Tinned fish and soup

• Long-life milk

• Baking supplies like cocoa and icing sugar

• Cereals, rice bubbles and cornflakes

• Spreads, jam and peanut butter

• Large size nappies, over 13kg

• Coffee and Milo

• Tampons

Any items are welcomed, even if not on the list.

The food bank has also asked for all unwanted paper and recyclable shopping bags.