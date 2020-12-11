Christmas Appeal: Tauranga social clubs give back to Foodbank for Christmas

Mount Maunganui's Runners and Walkers president Julia Doake (left) and members Donna Kirkpatrick and Dawn Picken. Photo /George Novak

With one week to go, people are showing true community and Christmas spirit by joining forces to raise as much money and food for foodbank as possible.

The Mount Maunganui Runners and Walkers Club was one of those groups, donating a boot load of food and raising $580 for the Tauranga Community Foodbank in the fourth year of their annual collection.

It's one of the many contributions to the Bay of Plenty Times annual Christmas Appeal, in partnership with Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage Tauriko, which has so far raised $66,531 cash and 21,182 food items.

The club has about 300 members and meets every Tuesday and Friday, although not all go each week.

For two weeks, members were asked to bring a food item or donate money every time they gathered.

Club president Julia Doake said the donations had been generous, especially given the year that has been.

"People in our own club have had partners who have lost their jobs," she said.

The club had always been good at giving back to the community and during this time of year, some people in the community needed a hand-up.

"It's a good way to give back, be caring and kind."

They were just one group that joined forces to help the Foodbank's mission of helping those in need.

The Welcome Bay Wheelers donated money instead of a gift swap this year. Photo / George Novak

On Tuesday, a group of about 40 cyclists from Welcome Bay Wheelers dressed up for their Santa run.

The group typically got together for a pre-Christmas ride each year but instead of giving presents to each other, they rode to the foodbank to donate much-needed cash to help those in need in the community.

Traditionally, each rider brought a $5 gift to the fun ride which went towards a pool of presents that they choose from, organiser Andrew Thorpe said - but not this year.

"This year there was a bit of a suggestion of rather than bringing a cheap, plastic present that may or may not be useful, let's donate that money to a group that really needs it," Thorpe said.

"The one that really came to mind was the community foodbank."

The group raised $400.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said it was "fabulous" to see local social groups coming together for the cause.

"I don't think they realise how much awareness they're raising," she said.

This week, the demand has already reached "top-end" levels, with the busiest day on Thursday, with 41 parcels.

The foodbank needs a minimum of $120,000 in cash alone to help set it up for next year.