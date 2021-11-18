Christmas Appeal: Tauranga foodbank volunteer sets example for her sons

Tauranga Foodbank volunteer Lauren Mackersey finds packing parcels fulfilling. Photo / George Novak

The Bay of Plenty Times six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank launched on Saturday. Reporter Talia Parker speaks to a foodbank volunteer about the crucial role the service plays in helping families in need - especially during the festive season.

Lauren Mackersey decided to volunteer at the foodbank to make a difference in her community.

"I had some time on my hands, and wanted to put it to good use," she said. "It's very rewarding. I would do it every day.

"I love handing out the parcels - that's my favourite bit. People are so grateful for the help. You get to meet lots of really cool people, all sorts of different people."

Now that Lauren's two sons are 18 and 20, she can devote more time to helping her community.

"They're pretty self-sufficient now, so it's good to have time to do something different, and something that helps other people."

While Lauren remained humble about her own contributions, she said that it felt good to set an example for her children.

"It's great for them (her sons) to see me doing something for the community."

She has been living in the area for more than 20 years - both her sons were born and raised in Tauranga.

When she isn't helping out at the foodbank, Lauren works part-time at John's Photo Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician.

The Tauranga Community Foodbank will need all the help it can get this Christmas season. Photo / George Novak

This would be Lauren's first Christmas season at the foodbank, and she had already heard a rush would be coming.

"I think we're anticipating quite a few more people. I've heard them (other volunteers) talking about the 'Christmas rush.'

"We do extra Christmas surprises and things for people during that time too."

But Lauren is not fazed about being able to keep up.

"I like being busy, especially when it's so festive."

The Christmas period is always a busy time for the foodbank. With schoolchildren home for the holidays, families who rely on school lunches face real problems putting food on the table.

Given Covid-related job losses and the uncertainty of the Bay of Plenty's lockdown future, the demand for help shows no signs of waning.

"People don't have any resources left and that is due to Covid", the foodbank's manager Nicki Goodwin said. "The housing crisis is a crisis on a crisis."

Nicki believes demand will be higher than ever this year.

In 2020, demand for food parcels jumped 21 per cent in the Bay of Plenty, a much larger number than in 2019. Volunteers like Lauren, and the donations of the public, are crucial to meeting the community's increasing needs.

Lauren said her enjoyment of volunteering came from making a genuine difference in people's lives.

"You really feel like you're helping."