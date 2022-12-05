Tauranga Boys' College learning needs teacher Denise Fahey and foodbank volunteer driver Kevin Merriman. Photo / Emma Houpt

Exactly 100 Christmas hampers filled with treats have been donated to Tauranga’s foodbank by a local secondary school.

Twenty staff members at Tauranga Boys’ College last week spent Thursday afternoon preparing hampers for the Tauranga Community Foodbank filled with sparkling grape juice, chips, onion dip, Christmas mince pies, biscuits, and chocolate.

Learning needs teacher Denise Fahey, who organised the initiative, said a total of $3000 was spent on the hampers. The money was left over from the school’s annual foodbank appeal, which took place in term three.

The school donated 9315 items to the foodbank as part of the appeal, she said.

Fahey said the school had donated Christmas treats to the foodbank for the past eight years, but had decided to do more this time around.

“There are more people in the community that need help and that’s why we have done more this year,” she said.

Asked how they decided what food to donate, Fahey responded: “Everyone needs a treat at Christmas”.

“People that can’t afford to buy food are not going to buy Christmas treats. We can give, and so we should give.”

“For me, it’s a real heart thing. It’s our responsibility to help people that need help. It’s just important that we be kind and generous.”

It was also important staff demonstrated school values to students on caring for the community, she said.

“We talk a lot about good man values and generosity is one of them. That is what sits behind it for us as staff, encouraging our boys to give and be mindful of people in the community.”

“It’s teaching boys in hopes ... when they are grown-ups, they will care for their community.”

Tauranga Community Foodbank volunteer driver Kevin Merriman picked up the donation on Friday morning with a group of students helping load the hampers into his van.

Merriman had to do three trips to make sure all 100 hampers arrived at the foodbank safely.

He said the school’s generosity was “absolutely amazing” and the hampers would brighten Christmas for those who were struggling.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the foodbank had forged a close relationship with Tauranga Boys’ College over many years — and it was a top performer out of 33 schools in its annual schools appeal.

“The time and effort they put into this appeal is mammoth.”

She said the hampers donated were “just beautiful” and full of treats that would no doubt put some “very big smiles on faces”.



























































